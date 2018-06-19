Bridge Ratings: Music Streaming Research More Effective And Reliable Than Traditional Methods

BRIDGE RATINGS has just released a four-year study that found “the use of streaming research to align a radio station’s music exposure with true popularity is much more efficient and more reliable than any current forms of music research we studied.”

In the study, BRIDGE compared billions of genre specific music streams, callout research studies, auditorium music tests and MSCORE reports to determine how well each correlated and succeeded over the long term to predict music consumption and purchase. They looked at a) how well the data predicts high consumption within the first two weeks of a song’s release and b) how well the data correlates to highly-consumed songs over the long term.

BRIDGE eventually found that streaming research “is the only true method to reflect actual consumption with higher reliability over sales since frequency of play cannot be determined with sales metrics.’

The study hopes to alert music programmers who wish to align playlists with true listening behavior. Click here to go direct to the study or visit the BRIDGE website at www.bridgeratings.com.