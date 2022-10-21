Brick Bosso and The Analog Girl Team Up For ‘First Girl On The Moon’ Remix

The latest remix of a tune from Brick Bosso’s 2022 Album Bianca is a stunning electropop gem, a sonic treat from The Analog Girl. Not only did the talented pop stylist add new beats and grooves, but she also added background vocals, making the song even dreamier.

When asked what “First Girl On The Moon” is so appealing as a remix, she replied: “Practically everything – from the melodic progression to the grand arrangement, to the lyrics, It is in my mind, and many others I’m sure a true musical masterpiece. It simply takes me to a whole new dimension and gives off this late 70s / early 80s ELO vibe and it’s no surprise that I am a huge Xanadu fan.”

The Analog Girl continued: “And also for selfish reasons, I chose ‘First Girl on the Moon’ to remix because I simply wanted to analyze the stems. And I need to point out the lyric that stuck out most interestingly to me: ‘She found higher education, it’s better than religion.’ Powerful stuff.”

The Analog Girl said she finds it liberating to create music on a laptop studio: “I guess having everything that I need for a studio on a laptop puts me in this borderless mindset that there is nowhere I can’t travel to (be it physically or mentally) to create — in other words, I just feel free when producing on a mobile setup that can move with me to wherever I choose to be.”In addition to the single remix, The Analog Girl released a couple of videos to go with it, featuring lots of trippy images appropriate to the song. A full-length visualizer/lyric video can be found at the link below.

Bandcamp single: https://brickbosso.bandcamp.com/track/first-girl-on-the-moon-the-analog-girl-remix

Visualizer/Lyric Video: https://youtu.be/7AUmBUDhYwQ

The Analog Girl Bandcamp: https://theanaloggirl.bandcamp.com/