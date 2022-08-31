Briana Dinsdale’s official single release “Irresistible Force” is the perfect representation of her mature level of musicianship

RISING COUNTRY SINGER-SONGWRITER BRIANA DINSDALE RELEASES NEW SINGLE ‘IRRESISTIBLE FORCE’

ISSA award winner, Briana Dinsdale’s fourth official single release “Irresistible Force” is the perfect representation of her mature level of musicianship for her youthful age. Her unique, Country-Americana flaring sounds navigate their way through the ambient tones and moving lyrics based on her experience with teenage heartbreak. Co-written with Golden Guitar winner Melody Moko and produced by Melody’s husband Michael Muchow (Moko), “Irresistible Force”, truly is..an irresistible force.

“To me ‘Irresistible Force’ is definitely the most heart wrenching song I’ve put into the world. It’s raw, honest, captivating, and heart-breaking yet heart-warming. I really hope that other people who may have had their heartbroken can connect and reminisce on those valuable moments”.

Brisbane based artist Briana Dinsdale has already achieved at 18 years what some folks could only dream of in a lifetime. A firm favourite with key industry tastemakers, Briana’s distinct and refreshing style of country has garnered support from the likes of the Country Music Association where she was recently announced by Tamworth’s CMAA as the 2022 Keith Urban Scholarship Award Winner and more recently a silver award as International Young Adult Artist of the Year at the 2022 International Singer Songwriter Awards (ISSA)- an incredible achievement by such an exciting, gifted and unique musical talent.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Briana Dinsdale

Song Title: Irresistable Force

Publishing: Briana Dinsdale

Publishing Affiliation: APRA

Album Title: Irresistable Force

Record Label: Briana Dinsdale Band