Briana Dinsdale Releases Sassy Upbeat Country Tune “Chasing Boys”

Brisbane based Briana Dinsdale is launching into 2023 with an energy and an attitude beyond her years. Fresh from supporting Australian Country Music heavyweights The Wolfe Brothers in multiple shows, Briana is now set to release a new track ‘ Chasing Boys’. This upbeat sassy country track song draws inspiration from her idols Linda Ronstadt, Keith Urban and The Eagles and expands Dinsdale’s musicianship as a country artist.

“I am so excited to have this track in the world. I wrote it after a breakup when I was feeling confused on how to handle my emotions. It was different for me not writing a sad song but rather a sassy, upbeat, country tune. It’s one of my favourites to play live, so bringing it into the studio was so much fun.”

Briana continues to go from strength to strength bringing a refreshing style of country music to crowds around Australia. She received support from the Country Music Association where she was announced the winner of the 2022 Keith Urban Scholarship Award and was welcomed into the Gibson Family as an official Epiphone ambassador declaring her as one of the youngerst ambassadors in the country. After the announcement as a Top 10 Finalist in the KIX Country/Groundwater Country Music Festival KIX Start Competition in 2022, Briana went on to perform multiple appearances and guest spots at the 2023 Tamworth Country Music Festival.

Feeling at home on stage since the age of eight, Briana has performed at the Gympie Music Muster, Tamworth Country Music Festival, The Triffid and on the Melting Sunsets Festival line-up alongside Pete Murray, The Whitlam’s and more. Her songwriting skills and knowledge are of a top level for her young age, writing with the likes of ARIA award winners Casey Barnes, Bill Chambers and Golden Guitar winner Melody Moko and more.

Briana Dinsdale’s previous singles ‘Irresistible Force’ and ‘Last Name’ were well received by radio both locally and internationally and a with fast-growing fan base and respect from industry peers, firmly cements Briana as one of Australia’s brightest emerging country music artists.

Briana Dinsdale’s new single ‘Chasing Boys’ is out to radio on 13th February and digitals on 17th February

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Briana Dinsdale

Song Title: Chasing Boys

Publishing: Briana Dinsdale

Publishing Affiliation: APRA

Album Title: Beginnings

Record Label: Briana Dinsdale Band