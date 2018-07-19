Brian Mo Upped To PD at WFRE/Frederick, MD

ALOHA TRUST Country WFRE/FREDERICK, MD MD/afternoon co-host BRIAN MO has been upped to PD, effective immediately. “During the time when changes were made in several positions, BRIAN stepped up to embrace the task of handling the day-to-day duties of WFRE, along with his other duties of being MD and having an on-air shift,” said ALOHA TRUST/FREDERICK, MD Market Mgr. PHYLISS BETSON. “BRIAN has been working to keep WFRE #1 in the market by utilizing many different ideas and also working to keep WFRE in the front of mind for our listeners. BRIAN’s dedication to WFRE knows no bounds, and he truly deserves this title of Program Director.”

MO arrived at WFRE in 2014 to co-host afternoons with DAVE CONRAD. Last year, he was upped to MD following DON BRAKE’s departure and has been handling day-to-day operations since then Said MO, “What a week! WFRE gets nominated for a MARCONI, and now I get the PD stripes. It’s an honor to be named PD for this amazing station. We have a great management team where we on the programming side can focus on creating great radio. Plus, we have the staff and tools to stay local.”