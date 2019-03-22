Brian Eno, Peter Gabriel, Jarvis Cocker, More Protest BBC Radio Cuts in Open Letter

Last week, BBC Radio 3 announced changes to the 2019 schedule. The changes include the elimination of two jazz shows, the long-running experimental music program “Late Junction” going from three nights to one, and a world music program getting its run time cut in half. More than 500 figures from the music world have now signed an open letter, published by The Guardian, protesting the changes in the schedule.

The letter was signed by Brian Eno, Peter Gabriel, Jarvis Cocker, Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien and Phil Selway, Holly Herndon, Peaches, Shirley Collins, Low’s Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker, Throbbing Gristle’s Cosey Fanni Tutti, Sunn O)))’s Stephen O’Malley, Hot Chip’s Alexis Taylor, Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite, Róisín Murphy, Ben Frost, Autechre’s Sean Booth, and many others. It reads: