Bri Oglu Gives Listeners A Post Pandemic Escape With Debut EP Somewhere Else

Bri Oglu has released her debut EP Somewhere Else. This six-track piece is a collection of originals and covers that come together to allow the listener to escape. Building on her deep, cinematic-pop sound, this EP connects with a range of listeners and is now available on all digital streaming platforms worldwide.

Somewhere Else is the final chapter after the successful release of her previous four singles. “Slowly,” “Enough,” and her epic covers of “Dream On” and “Genie in a Bottle,” were Bri Oglu’s introduction to this world, and she has truly laid the foundation for this EP to make waves. The EP features an unreleased Soundgarden cover and a new original track, “#1.” “#1” shows the struggle of watching someone you love choose another person when you know it’s over, but there is still a sense of possession. Her powerful vocals mixed with booming instrumentation piece this track together perfectly. The soulful pop singer says she wrote this EP as a way to escape the world around here. “This EP was a product of the pandemic,” Oglu explains. “It was something to focus my attention on and look forward to when the live music scene shut down. It was the ‘somewhere else’ in my head, a compilation of songs written when I was anything but present, and my escape.” Featuring lyrics such as, “even though it’s not about you, I just don’t wanna be replaced” Oglu is really opening her heart and mind within these six tracks. With unique and cinematic production from Will Snyder and mixing by Tim Latham (Britney Spears, Black Eyed Peas), it is no doubt this EP will impress.

Bri Oglu grew up listening to pop icons like Britney Spears, Celine Dion, and Shania Twain but found comfort in rock, soul, and jazz as well. Her background in musical theater and growing up singing along to radio hits lead Oglu to always have a deep passion for singing. Having roots in acting and theater lead her music to have cinematic qualities to them that visualize the stories behind her music. Her music has been praised by CelebMix, PopWrapped, Naluda Magazine, LA Music Review, and more. She has racked up over 53K streams on Spotify, an impressive feat for an artist who only debuted over the summer.

Making her mark with her debut EP, Bri Oglu is setting the perfect tone for the rest of her career with Somewhere Else. Filled with unique styling, lyricism, and vocals, Bri Oglu is an artist to watch. Be sure to stream Somewhere Else on all digital platforms and keep up to date with her at BriOglu.com.