Bri Oglu Explores The Duality Of Breakups In “Enough” Music Video

Cinematic pop artist Bri Oglu has released the official music video for her single “Enough,” a sultry-pop ballad that explores the complexities of heartbreak, addiction, and the resilience of leaving behind a toxic relationship. The official music video for “Enough” is available to watch on YouTube. The single is off Somewhere Else, her latest EP, which is now streaming on Spotify.

“Enough” recounts the loss of a relationship in an unconventional growth mindset, celebrating the strength of letting go of a toxic dynamic. Alternating between personal, penetrating shots and fading memories, Bri Oglu’s performance breaks the fourth wall while also letting the viewers into intimate snapshots of the relationship. “I wanted the video to depict the highs and lows of dating someone unwell,” she explains, “juxtaposed by the light and sense of self that surfaces when you move on.” Through transparency which is both heartbreaking and hopeful, Bri Oglu prioritizes taking control of her life.

The video is directed by Jacquie DiTroia, shot by Alex Velasco and stars the artist alongside Will Snyder, who also produced the single. It holds a nostalgic and bittersweet feeling: the hardship of letting go is privy to tenderness and affection in wishing a past partner happiness and love. The melancholic breakup scenes contrast with Oglu’s healing, emerging from a picture of confidence, someone who’s not afraid to face difficult situations.

Bri Oglu’s storytelling is complex and layered in her lyrics, which in the “Enough” music video are paired with profound shots and visuals. Inspired by an acting and musical theater background and raised with musical influences ranging from Amy Winehouse to Idina Menzel allowed Oglu to create an emotive, soulful pop sound that is showcased more than ever on her latest EP, Somewhere Else. Her music has been touted by LA Music Review, Mundane Magazine, Naluda Magazine, and more.

The “Enough” music video shows the possibilities of reclaiming one’s independence and happiness, while reserving kindness and acceptance for the way a relationship ended. The final puzzle piece to Bri Oglu’s EP, Somewhere Else, repurposes heartbreak as learning and combines alt-pop with cinematic production. Make sure to watch the “Enough” music video on YouTube, and keep up with Bri Oglu on her website at BriOglu.com.