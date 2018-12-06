Brett Young Unveils New Track Ahead of Sophomore Album Release

ACM Awards New Male Vocalist of the Year Brett Young unveiled a new song with a stripped-down acoustic performance of “Catch” filmed in partnership with VEVO. From his upcoming sophomore album TICKET TO L.A., due out Dec. 7 via BMLG Records, he continues to “show off a fresh side of [his] artistry” (Rolling Stone).

Fans who pre-order the album now will immediately receive “Catch,” “Reason To Stay,” the title track, as well as rising single “Here Tonight” and access to a limited amount of destination bundles.

“‘Catch’ is about that person who comes along when you least expect it and completely changes all your plans,” Young said. “I think most of us have felt that way at some point – being so captivated by someone that nothing else seems to matter, so I hope fans can really connect with this one.”

Young is in the midst of his CMT ON TOUR: HERE TONIGHT, which is already selling out multiple venues across the country alongside special guests Tyler Rich and Rachel Wammack. The in-demand trek will feature back-to-back, capacity album release shows at Boston’s House of Blues Dec. 7 and 8 before taking on PlayStation Theater in New York City on Dec. 9, plus appearing on CMA Country Christmas Dec. 10 on ABC at 8:00P ET / 7:00P CT.