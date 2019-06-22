Brett Young Set To Release “The Acoustic Sessions” EP September 13

Multi-PLATINUM selling hitmaker Brett Young announced today he will release THE ACOUSTIC SESSIONS EP on September 13. The fresh, stripped-down collection features five tracks co-written by Young from his chart-topping album TICKET TO L.A. (BMLG Records), lauded by critics as “…his ticket to country superstardom” (Newsday).

Available today (6/21), Young delivers the acoustic treatment to his multi-week No. One smash “Here Tonight,” which has surpassed over 130 million streams, as well as his brand new single “Catch,” layered with “emotional balladry” (UpRoxx). New tracks and accompanying videos will continue to be unveiled monthly, culminating with the EP’s full release on September 13 as it approaches the album’s one year anniversary. Listen here now and watch an intimate performance of “Catch” from the recording session at Blackbird Studios in Nashville.

[embedded content]

THE ACOUSTIC SESSIONS demonstrates Young’s “breezy feel” (Billboard), reimagining fan-favorite album cuts while highlighting his “effortlessly soulful voice” (Music Row Magazine). In addition to TICKET TO L.A.’s lead singles, the EP features the “heart-wrenching” (Tennessean), “Don’t Wanna Write This Song” (out July 19), autobiographical “Chapters” feat. Gavin DeGraw (out August 16), and the album’s the title track (out September 13).