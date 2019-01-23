Brett Young Heading To Vegas For Headlining Stop at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Brett Young, 2018 ACM New Male Vocalist of the Year, will make a stop at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas on Friday, March 22 as part of his 2019 North American tour. This will be his second headlining tour. Brett Young has captured the hearts of fans everywhere through his honest lyrics and signature West Coast-meets-Southern sound. Tickets on sale now.

Brett Young’s sophomore album Ticket to L.A. hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart upon its December 2018 release. The album follows his colossal 2017 self-titled debut, which dominated the Top 20 on the Country Albums chart for 37 weeks and quickly reached RIAA PLATINUM certification.

Along with the industry successes, his relationship with fans found Young selling out every stop on his debut headlining Caliville Tour and earning new followers on the road with Thomas Rhett’s Life Changes Tour. Young is set to join Kelsea Ballerini in 2019 on the Miss Me More Tour.

Tickets start at $42.50 and go on sale Friday, Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. at the Hard Rock Hotel box office or online at Ticketmaster.com. For VIP ticket packages including premium seating options, please contact jointvip@hrhvegas.com. For groups of 12 or more, please call 702.693.4017 or contact darnson@hrhvegas.com.

For more information on Brett Young, please visit BrettYoungMusic.com, Facebook or Instagram.