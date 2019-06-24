Brett Young Announces Fall Release for ‘The Acoustic Sessions’ EP

Brett Young is going acoustic. The breakthrough country star has announced The Acoustic Sessions EP, which finds him reimagining five of his songs from a stripped-down perspective.

The handful of songs have been selected from Young’s latest album Ticket to L.A., including his latest chart-topper “Here Tonight,” alongside current single “Catch” and his collaboration with Gavin DeGraw on “Chapters.” The album’s title track and the heartbreaking ballad “Don’t Wanna Write This Song” round out the project, set for release on Sept. 13.

In the acoustic video for “Catch,” viewers follow Young into Nashville’s Blackbird Studios, and explore the song’s light-hearted nature filled with soft acoustic guitar and piano.The singer will share the re-envisioned tracks and accompanying videos each month, leading up to the EP’s official release.

Young teamed up with Charles Kelley for the acoustic studio session of the No. 1 hit they co-penned, “Here Tonight,” which was unveiled in May. “Don’t Wanna Write This Song” is set to drop on July 19, while “Chapters” sees the light of day on Aug. 16, culminating in the release of the acoustic “Ticket to L.A.” on the day the EP drops in fall 2019.

“I don’t see another way to expect fans to connect to my music if they don’t feel like I’m connected to my music, and the only way I know to be connected is for it to be vulnerable and honest,” Young told Taste of Country about his songwriting process prior to the release of Ticket to L.A. in 2018.