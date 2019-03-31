Brett Young Adds Country Flair to Boyz II Men’s ‘I’ll Make Love to You’

Brett Young brings extra flair to Boyz II Men’s “I’ll Make Love To You” on the March 27 CMT Crossroads special, where he joins up with the legendary three-piece harmonious group.

R&B icons Wanya Morris, Nathan Morris and Shawn Stockman teamed with Young for the taping of the episode at the Grand Ole Opry’s Studio A in Nashville on Feb. 27.

The men all harmonize on the famous lyrics: I’ll make love to you / Like you want me to / And I’ll hold you tight / Baby all through the night / I’ll make love to you / When you want me to / And I will not let go / Till you tell me to.

In the video, Young and the trio serenade fans while handing out roses to the ladies. Young’s vocals bring a hint of twang to the song, but he’s still able to seamlessly intertwine his voice with the trio’s harmonies.

Boyz II Men first heard of Young from his song “Mercy,” which they fell in love with, and even cover during their own sets at their concerts. Meanwhile, Young credits them with putting him on his career path.

“I think finding their music is how I found country music,” Young said, connecting the storytelling aspect of both genres. “These boys formed so much of who I am as an artist.”

The men met only days before during the taping’s rehearsal. “It seems like we’ve known this guy forever,” Stockman described. “There’s some spirits you connect with.”

This isn’t Young’s only recent collaboration, Young also is featured on Brooks & Dunn’s new studio album Reboot. Young collaborated with the iconic duo reimagining and re-recording their hit “Ain’t Nothing ‘Bout You.”