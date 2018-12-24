Brett Eldredge Will Go Even Bigger With His 2019 Christmas Tour

Brett Eldredge is a Christmas fanatic, and many of his fans are too. That’s why the star vocalist is planning to do an even bigger holiday tour in 2019.

The country crooner released a deluxe edition of his holiday album Glow in 2018, adding five favorites including “Silver Bells” and a “Holly Jolly Christmas.” The singer performed a series of holiday shows in select cities on his Glow Live Tour in November and December of 2018, but he’s planning to extend the trek next year.

“I love Christmas music so much, so I [started] a tour this year for it in Chicago, New York, Ontario and Nashville, so next year, I’ll probably do an even bigger one,” he tells Nash Country Daily. “It’s just a new thing for me and I love it.”

Eldredge admits that he never expected the album had more of an impact than he was expecting, but now that he knows how much of his fanbase loves Christmas like he does, performing holiday shows is something he’ll look forward to each year.

“I always just wanted to make a really special record and see whatever [would] happen with it, and then, it all of a sudden went crazy,” he continues. “People went crazy for it, so I was like, ‘Okay, we’ve got a whole other thing here I can do every Christmas.’”

Prior to the taping of the 2018 CMA Country Christmas special, where he performed, Eldredge revealed that he is working on new music and searching for the song that will define the record. He’ll celebrate the holidays in his home state of Illinois alongside his beloved canine companion, Edgar.