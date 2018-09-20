Brett Eldredge Showcases His Beloved Dog Edgar In “Love Someone” Music Video

Fans of country superstar Brett Eldredge get a long-awaited glimpse into the head of man’s best friend in his brand new music video for current single “Love Someone.” Directed by Jeff Venable and shot in the Nashville area, the video encapsulates the perfect day as imagined by Eldredge’s beloved dog Edgar – candle-lit steak dinners, motorcycle rides across the city, afternoons at the park and more.

Eldredge has been combing the country with festival dates and television appearances all season long. He set a new attendance record at Chicago’s Windy City Smokeout Festival, where he drew a crowd of more than 18,000 fans, friends and family members. Earlier this month he was joined by GRAMMY winner Meghan Trainor for a CMT Crossroads event filmed just outside of Music City. Together they performed hits ranging from her debut single “All About That Bass” to his chart-topper “Drunk On Your Love.” The pair first collaborated in 2016 on a version of “Baby It’s Cold Outside” from Eldredge’s holiday album Glow, a tune that peaked at No. 1 on the Holiday Music and Adult Contemporary charts. In August, he took the outdoor stage at Jimmy Kimmel Live! and also appeared on ABC’s CMA Fest concert special.

The summer may be winding down, but the Platinum-selling singer / songwriter and entertainer is revving up with the second leg of his The Long Way Tour, which kicked off on September 13 in Denver and will continue through October. Eldredge will treat audiences to his collection of six chart-topping singles as well as fan favorites from his latest self-titled album, which arrived at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top All-Genre Albums Sales and Top Country Albums charts upon release. He will once again bring label mate and special guest Devin Dawson along for the ride as well as newcomer Abby Anderson (see below).

BRETT ELDREDGE THE LONG WAY TOUR FALL 2018 DATES:

September 20 Puyallup, WA Washington State Fair

September 21 Kennewick,WA Toyota Center

September 22 Sun Valley, ID Sun Valley Pavilion

September 28 Cleveland, OH Jacob’s Pavilion at Nautica

September 29 Bloomsburg, PA The Bloomsburg Fair

September 30 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

October 4 Southaven, MS Landers Center

October 5 St. Louis, MO Peabody Opera House

October 6 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theatre

October 11 Kingston, RI Ryan Center

October 12 Atlantic City, NJ The Theater at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

October 13 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena

October 18 Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center

October 19 Boca Raton, FL Mizner Park Amphitheatre

October 20 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place