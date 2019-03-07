Brett Eldredge, Brantley Gilbert Set to Headline 2019 Tailgate Fest

Brett Eldredge and Brantley Gilbert will headline the second-annual Tailgate Fest this summer. The 2019 event will take place Aug. 17-18 just outside of Los Angeles and feature all-day activities and music.

Other performers anchoring the 2019 Tailgate Fest lineup include: Lee Brice, Tyler Farr, Lindsay Ell, Locash, and RaeLynn. The festival will be adding more talent to the lineup in the coming weeks, and tickets are on sale now.

The event has grown in its sophomore year, leaving a parking lot for greener pastures, literally. 2019 Tailgate Fest will take place on more than two-hundred acres of green grass at Silverlakes Festival Grounds in Norco, Calif. The festival site will feature palm trees, a side-stage pool and pristine lake. They have also added overnight camping.

Tailgate Fest was started to bring together the fans who arrive early to concerts and tailgate outside the venues, so the full experience takes place outside. Fans are free to bring all their favorite amenities even tents and outdoor furniture, as well as all their favorite food and beverages from home.