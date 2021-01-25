Brei Carter Bringing a new sound to country music
Who are your biggest influences?
Charley Pride, Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, Aretha Franklin, Natalie Cole, Patsy Cline, Tina Turner, Johnny Cash, June Carter, Kenny Rogers to name a few. Really growing up I’d hear Motown, like the temptations, smokey robinson, country, rock, disco, r&b to gospel. I grew up having an appreciation for all music.
What’s the craziest thing that has happened on tour?
I haven’t had the opportunity to go on tour yet. Looking forward to the day that I can answer this one.
What’s your songwriting process?
Typically it starts with a mood or message. Or sometimes it comes down to a tag line or phrase that I’d heard or that came to mind. Normally I’m a little better at the lyrics vs the melody, but I’m getting better. I really like to write and tell a story or talk about a situation because everyone has a story and everyone has been in a situation a time or two.
Who do you sound like?
This is a great question, I’m still trying to figure that one out. I’m told my voice is just unique.
If you didn’t become a musician, what would you be doing right now?
Honestly, it took a long time to get to this point and music is all I can think about doing. I feel free when I’m making music and no matter what’s going on in my life, Music makes things come into perspective. I can see a little clearer.
What do you feel is the best song you’ve ever released and why?
I don’t think I’ve released my best song yet. I’m constantly pushing myself, growing and getting better. I also actually love all the songs I’ve released so far. I will say though that there are a few I’d love to go back re-record someday.
Which musician would you like to collaborate with next and why?
There’s actually a few. I’d love to do something with Chris Stapleton because he’s just soulful and everything he touches is magic. Miranda Lambert because I love all her music and I think we’d have a great time recording and I love the messages of her songs. Dolly Parton or Tanya Tucker just for some knowledge and good old country roots (music like they use to make).
What’s the biggest problem you’ve had to overcome so far?
Learning to embrace my uniqueness and how my voice is enough. Knowing that It is good enough and it’s me. I’d say learning to appreciate my sound. I’ve come to realize that I’ve got to believe in me and that somedays will be harder than other days, but to keep fighting for my dreams no matter what anyone says.
What do you enjoy most about being a musician? What do you hate most?
What I enjoy most about music is that it allows me to be free. Music allows me to connect with people all over the world. I love that music is the one thing that universal! There’s no color, there’s no race, there’s no gender. Music is!
If you could change anything about the industry, what would it be?
If I could change anything about the industry it would be to have a platform where new artist like myself could go and showcase our music to have a fair oppty to help change the world through our music platforms.
What inspires you? What connection do you have to your music?
Life inspires me! Time isn’t promised to any of us, so we have but now to make the most of everything that comes our way. My music is me! It’s me whether I wrote it or not. When I choose to sing, or record a song, I take on the meaning and connect with every word, every beat, every moment.