Brei Carter “Propane” Now Available To Country Radio

Determined, sweet, passionate, and vivacious are just a few words one would use to describe Brei Carter. Born in Monroe, Louisiana Brei is a singer/ songwriter that brings a sound to country music in a way that only she can.

Inspired by those around her, Brei was destined to be a country music star or a star of any kind. From spending days with her father singing songs by Charlie Pride to watching her aunt sing in her own country music group. She even watched her distant relatives fulfill their dreams and knew her time to shine would soon come. Brei was determined to use the skills she learned in her Church choir and from those she loved to bring her dreams of being the next big name in country to life.

With songs like Yours, Country Choir, Smiling and Back Porch Loving she brings a smooth, soulful, and sometimes edgy sound that listeners love in an instant. With her style and charisma being the icing on top of it all, Brei is the Country music star we have all been searching for and we can proudly say we’ve finally found.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Brei Carter

Song Title: Propane

Publishing: Brei Carter

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Country Choir

Record Label: Steam Whistle