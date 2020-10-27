Brecken Miles Continues Alliance With Generations Against Bullying

Singer/songwriter Brecken Miles continues his alliance with Generations Against Bullying during National Bully Prevention Month and beyond with a series of weekly online shows (Tuesdays @ 6:30 p.m. CT) running now through November 17. The acoustic performances, originally designed to bring fans some much-needed entertainment and help offset Brecken’s lost touring income, have become a way for this talented singer to help others as well.

“My fans are incredible,” notes Brecken. “The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has impacted everyone, and it’s just not possible to keep folks safe at indoor gigs. These performances provide a way for me to keep making music and now, to further my partnership with GAB.” Brecken’s team at Rhyme Partners has provided a Covid-19 link right on his Spotify page so that fans can easily donate to Miles and to this campaign. GAB will receive 50% of all funds collected.

“I love being a GAB ambassador. They do great work bringing awareness to the serious impact that bullying can have on individuals.” – Brecken Miles

As a special “thank you,” anyone who donates to the charity via Brecken’s Facebook Music Page, GAB’s Page or Rhyme Partners PayPal Page will receive a free download of “God Loves,” an unreleased song Brecken co-wrote with Melissa Bollea and Bill DiLuigi just for the organization.

Like many artists, Miles is trying to stay positive during these challenging times and there is good news for the up-and-coming Country entertainer. His current single, the emotionally raw “Meghan,” is featured on Spotify’s “New Music Nashville” playlist; the track is available to stream/download HERE now. The song’s lyric video premiered yesterday on The Country Note.

ABOUT BRECKEN

Singer/songwriter Brecken Miles has shared the stage with Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley, Luke Combs, Cam, Blake Shelton, Phil Vassar, Big & Rich, Justin Moore, and others. His far-reaching musical influences include Garth Brooks, Johnny Cash and James Taylor. He’s performed in venues ranging from festivals and fairs (Summerfest/Lake Michigan, Wisconsin State Fair, Allstate Arena/Chicago, IL, Country Thunder/Twin Lakes, WI, FM 106.1 New Faces Class of 2018 at Potawatomi Casino) to more intimate settings such as the legendary Bluebird Café. Music runs in the family: his father is a musician, and Miles followed that tradition, picking up his first guitar at the age of 10. He was raised in the small town of Colgate, Wisconsin where The Eagles, James Taylor, Springsteen, and AC/DC ruled the household airwaves. In 2008, Brecken became the front man/lead singer and rhythm guitarist for the popular

Milwaukee-based band Bella Cain, performing over 200 shows a year until leaving the group in 2014. Miles has since gone solo and signed an exclusive publishing deal with Rhyme Partners Music Publishing. A top-10 finalist in the 2018 Nash Next Competition, he has enjoyed two Top 50 chart singles, “The Anchor,” “I’m Good With That,” and the radio-friendly “Liar Out Of Me” and the chart-active “Meghan.” Brecken is a devoted spokesperson for Generations Against Bullying, a Milwaukee-based charity for which he wrote “God Loves,” the organization’s theme song. In his spare time, he loves fishing, hunting and camping with his family.

ABOUT Generations Against Bullying

Created to educate children and their communities about the importance of the love, acceptance and cooperation needed to reduce the bullying epidemic. GAB’s hands-on, proactive approach combines creative core programs and strategic resources/partnerships to promote the reduction of bullying through schools and peer ambassador programs.

