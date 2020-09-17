Brecken Miles Brings Tidal Wave Of Emotion To New Single, “Meghan”

Singer/songwriter Brecken Miles brings a tidal wave of feeling to his emotionally raw new single, “Meghan.” In a surprise twist, fans can stream/download the song HERE now. Brecken’s fourth radio release, the track debuts globally next Tuesday, September 15, at 6 p.m. Central on iHeart Radio’s “New From Nashville” show (FM 106.1 / Milwaukee) and radio programmers can access the song via PLAY MPE.

But like a tidal wave

stronger than a hurricane

My love for you is just as true

As it was the first day

but sometimes it feels like chasing the wind

trying to hold onto you Meghan (B. Miles, M. Bollea Rowe)

“Meghan” exposes the difficulties Miles and his wife Meghan have experienced over the last decade. Brecken notes, “It encompasses all the pain, emotion and undying love that I have for her. Those are my tears on the table and my heart on the floor.” When the strictures of the Covid-19 pandemic forced him home from the road, the couple realized they had to reconnect or let go. “Between my artist career, a part-time job and a city touring business in Milwaukee, plus Meghan’s work, we were like two ships passing in the night,” Brecken reflects. “Add a toddler to the mix and we just got lost.” The song is his plea to her to hang on through life’s storms and not give up on their life together. Miles’ longing and heartbreak can be heard in every line, and the crisp recording values make every perfectly placed note count.

Produced by Larry Beaird (Dolly Parton, Billy Dean, Mark O’Connor), the song was written by hitmaker Melissa Bollea Rowe and Miles. “It’s the true emotion Brecken brings to the vocal performance – along with Goose Gossett on harmonies and the outstanding musicianship of all the players – that take this song over the top,” notes Beaird.

Bollea Rowe recalls the day the song was written, “It was an organically beautiful idea that showed up effortlessly for us as we sat down to write. I’m really proud of this one.”

Fans will have the opportunity to hear the new single live at these upcoming shows:

9/17 Kaiser’s Pizza – Gurnee, Illinois

9/18 Fatmans – Gurnee, Illinois

9/20 Coins Sports Bar – Kenosha, Wisconsin

9/27 Cottage Tap – Gages Lake, Illinois

10/10 Cellar Bar – Oak Creek, Wisconsin

10/11 Jesse Oaks – Gages Lake, Illinois

10/30 Fatmans – Gurnee, Illinois

ABOUT BRECKEN

Singer/songwriter Brecken Miles has shared the stage with Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley, Luke Combs, Cam, Blake Shelton, Phil Vassar, Big & Rich, Justin Moore, and others. His far-reaching musical influences include Garth Brooks, Johnny Cash and James Taylor. He’s performed in venues ranging from festivals and fairs (Summerfest/Lake Michigan, Wisconsin State Fair, Allstate Arena/Chicago, IL, Country Thunder/Twin Lakes, WI, FM 106.1 New Faces Class of 2018 at Potawatomi Casino) to more intimate settings such as the world-class Bluebird Café. Music runs in the family: his father is a musician, and Miles followed that tradition, picking up his first guitar at the age of 10. He was raised in the small town of Colgate, Wisconsin where The Eagles, James Taylor, Springsteen, and AC/DC ruled the household airwaves. In 2008, Brecken became the front man/lead singer and rhythm guitarist for the popular Milwaukee-based band Bella Cain, performing over 200 shows a year until leaving the group in 2014. Miles has since gone solo and signed an exclusive publishing deal with Rhyme Partners Music Publishing. A top-10 finalist in the 2018 Nash Next Competition, he has enjoyed two Top 50 chart singles, “The Anchor,” “I’m Good With That,” and the radio-friendly “Liar Out Of Me.” Brecken is a devoted spokesperson for Generations Against Bullying, a Milwaukee-based charity for which he wrote “God Loves,” the organization’s theme song. In his spare time he loves fishing, hunting and camping with his family.

