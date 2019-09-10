Breast Cancer Survivor And Band Headline “Rock The Cure” Concert In October

Jacqueline Auguste and her band Across The Board will be supported by Emily Mac, American Pharoah and Kristy Hagerman. Proceeds benefit Canadian Cancer Society.

To call Across The Board’s frontwoman Jacqueline Auguste a “Warrior” is the understatement of the year. Just one look at her ferocious presence in the band’s latest video, “Wild Ones,” and one can see she is a woman on a mission. Whether it’s battling the ranks with her band, to emerge as one of the most celebrated indie acts on the Canadian music scene, or waging her own personal battle against breast cancer, Jacqueline fights with the determination of a prize fighter, ensuring victory against any would-be challenger.

On October 11, 2019, at Toronto’s iconic Opera House, Jacqueline and Across The Board will wage war on cancer, with some help from their friends. ROCK THE CURE’s lineup also includes Emily Mac, American Pharoah and Kristy Hagerman. All proceeds will be going to Canadian Cancer Society in support of breast cancer research. A variety of VIP packages will available for corporate sponsors and the line-up of bands will make for an amazing night of music, dancing and inspirational messages.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rock-the-cure-featuring-across-the-board-emily-mac-more-tickets-70399068509?fbclid=IwAR2dTf3IgNvgxqi-JbXB-NCsPvZgdvfQ_IfQf1h7Q9ZsXxbvbQq1tTD8u7w

FB Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/522070225216164/

ROCK THE CURE is charity rock and roll concert founded by Jacqueline, in cooperation with MC2 Music Media in Toronto. As a musician, physician and cancer survivor, Jacqueline wanted to combine her passion for music and philanthropy together into a special concert featuring some of Canada’s best female rockers, in support of breast cancer research.

Diagnosed in the summer of 2018 with breast cancer, Jacqueline was only two weeks into her chemotherapy protocol when she and her youngest daughter took a team of 40 supporters on the CIBC Run For The Cure in Toronto.

“This year we hope to combine the run and the concert in to a larger project and welcome musicians, music fans and cancer survivors and their families to join us in raising funds during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.” – Jacqueline Auguste

ABOUT ACROSS THE BOARD: Across The Board (ATB) is an award-winning Canadian indie rock band of multi-instrumental musicians with over 700 youtube videos and several global and national indie music awards, including an Indie Music Channel Hall of Fame award for charting #4 on the iTunes Rock chart with their 2018 album “Sonic Boom”, and charting top 20 just hours after the release of their 2019 album “Wild Ones” which they showcased at a sold-out concert at Toronto’s iconic Opera House in March of 2019. ATB was nominated for a GMA Covenant Award in 2019, 4 Josie music awards in 2018 and will be hosting Toronto’s “Rock The Cure” breast cancer fundraiser for CIBC’s Run For The Cure this fall (2019) in Toronto. Showcased yearly at Indie Music Week 2017-2019 and for Canadian Music Week in 2017, ATB has crossed the country and back on Via Rail’s artist on board program in both 2017 and 2019. With three silver medals from Global Music Awards for their newest album “Wild Ones”, multiple appearances on syndicated television, and terrestrial/college and internet radio presence with their music, as well as another successful summer tour in 2019–ATB will be releasing their 6th independent studio album “Love Potion” in 2020. One of the hardest working independent bands in Canada- as seen by their multiple collaborations and social media presence, Across The Board is a great example of innovation and entrepreneurship in the independent music space in Canada and globally. Across The Board offers a vibrant stage show, an eclectic Youtube and Facebook video experience and a solid social media footprint spanning the globe. From garage jams and campfire jam sessions, through their popular Youtube cover series “Pick Up & Play” and on to their original musical catalogue of rootsy and gutsy contemporary rock with a nostalgic edge, Across The Board is an experience, a reality series and band of Canadian rockers neatly packaged into a company of musical troubadours who never cease to push the edge of the contemporary music biz envelope with their instrumental antics and creativity.

