Breana Marin Gets “Personal” with Genre-Defying Single

Breana Marin has released her single, “Personal,” a sonic exploration of what it means when your relationship has become a war of words. This latest offering from her upcoming album, Songs About Us, solidifies Marin’s genre dexterity; she incorporates elements of alt-rock and pop that flawlessly capture the essence of the lyrics. “Personal” is now available to stream and download worldwide.

“‘Personal’ is about that argument or tough conversation we’ve all had with someone we’re in a relationship with,” explains Breana Marin. She uses her dreamy yet compelling vocals to captivate listeners as the song progresses, leading them through a striking illustration of that tense moment and the onslaught of emotions that accompany it. “Buttons are pushed, lines are crossed, and then someone says something that can’t be taken back or unheard,” she says, “it’s about the breaking point in a relationship where true colors are no longer hidden.” Emotions are palpable as an avalanche of guitars, drums, and bass crescendo at the climax of the song, symbolizing that sharp point of no return. The undeniable chemistry between Breana Marin and dbmagic (Jeremih, Mary J. Blige) adds an extra layer of passion and emotion that resonates long after the song has ended, offering a cathartic reprieve for audiences.

Breana Marin is one of the top-selling songwriters and female artists on Beatstars, bringing in millions of Youtube views, and has taken the internet by storm, licensing hip-hop hooks to indie artists. She is most known for her velvety smooth vocals influenced heavily by Sade and Imogen heap. Breana Marin has written for the likes of Fifth Harmony, Keyshia Cole, Phora, Brandy, and Letoya Luckett. She’s also had her music featured in acclaimed TV shows like Star, Empire, The Chi, and Ghost. Marin is also the founder of Love Pulse Music, a collective of musicians and songwriters that supply music for various TV/ Film projects, sound kits to sound libraries, and license beats with hooks to thousands of indie artists all over the internet.

“Personal” is available now on all streaming platforms worldwide. Catch more on Songs About Us coming soon. For more information, follow Breana Marin, @itsBreanaMarin on Instagram.