‘Breakthrough’ Movie Soundtrack to Feature Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker and More

Breakthrough — an inspirational movie that tells the true story of one mother’s unfaltering love and faith in the face of impossible odds — will release a soundtrack on April 5, and it’s packed with country stars.

Released by Mercury Nashville, the Breakthrough soundtrack features songs from the film’s star Chrissy Metz (This Is Us), as well as Adam Hambrick, Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, Jukebox the Ghost, Lauren Alaina, Maddie & Tae, Mickey Guyton, Phil Wickham, Pigeon John and Taylor Mosby, plus special featured guests Kirk Franklin and Lecrae.

In addition to Metz, the film stars Josh Lucas, Topher Grace, Mike Colter Marcel Ruiz, Sam Trammell and Dennis Haysbert. Metz’s song “I’m Standing With You” is available immediately to those who pre-order the soundtrack — the song is an original that was written specifically for the film by award-winning songwriter Diane Warren.

Breakthrough the movie hits theaters on April 17, just a few weeks before Underwood embarks on her Cry Pretty Tour 360 in support of her Cry Pretty album.

Breakthrough Soundtrack Track Listing:

1. “I’m Standing With You” – Chrissy Metz

2. “Hold On” – Mickey Guyton

3. “Love Wins” – Carrie Underwood

4. “Breathe Again” – Lauren Alaina

5. “Big Old Shoulders” – Darius Rucker

6. “Colorful” – Jukebox the Ghost

7. “Play It Again” – Pigeon John

8. “Looking Out for Me” – Adam Hambrick

9. “People Need People” – Maddie & Tae

10. “This Is Amazing Grace” – Phil Wickham feat. Lecrae

11. “Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)” – Taylor Mosby feat. Kirk Franklin