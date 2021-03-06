Breakout Country Artist Molly Lovette Slows Things Down With New Single “Break A Heart”

Following the success of previous singles Love You Loud, One Woman Show, Lovin’ You and her holiday release, country sweetheart Molly Lovette is showing a different side with her emotional new release Break a Heart. The song is now available on all digital streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

Different from her sassy and female empowerment releases, Break a Heart shows a more vulnerable side of Molly. With her tender and emotionally-rich vocals, this song is not your ordinary breakup song. “This is a song about being on the other side of a breakup – being the one having to break up with someone else, and how that can be just as hard,” says Molly.

The self-written track follows Molly as she retraces the steps of a relationship and tries to figure out how to let the person down gently. “I wrote this song almost two years ago. I was at a point in a relationship where it just wasn’t working out. No one did anything wrong, but I just knew in my heart it was time to end it. I wrote down the phrase ‘How do you find the words to break a heart?’ and immediately picked up my guitar and wrote the song right then and there.”

Now with over half a million combined streams just on Spotify, numerous TV appearances, radio placement, music videos airing on The Country Network, a Forbes feature, and so much more, she is taking the world by storm and winning the hearts of country fans everywhere. For more information on Molly Lovette, visit her website and follow along with her on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

About Molly Lovette:

Honest heartfelt lyrics and an unyielding passion to create real music makes up the vibrant country artist that is Molly Lovette. This St. Louis native has combined her childhood love of country music with her talent for writing relatable lyrics to create a mature and refreshing sound within the country genre. With musical influences including Taylor Swift, Maren Morris, and Carrie Underwood, Molly aspires to embody the beauty, power and grace her idols have so effortlessly portrayed to their fans. Growing up in a household where music was always playing, Molly took piano lessons at a young age and in high school was taught how to play the guitar by her dad. It turns out, learning guitar was the inspiration she needed to start writing her own music and she hasn’t stopped since.

