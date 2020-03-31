Breakout Country Artist Molly Lovette Ready To Share Stories Through Songwriting Skills

Breakout country sweetheart Molly Lovette is ready to share her stories with the world, starting with her brand new single Lovin’ You. With her talent for writing descriptive story-like lyrics paired with catchy country tunes, Molly is ready to take her career to the next level. Lovin’ You is available on Spotify, Apple Music, and all other digital retailers now.

Molly is very open about how her songs stem from real life experiences and how she pulls from those feelings to write the honest and heartfelt lyrics she’s known for. “I was coming off a breakup at the time and was still in that bitter stage,” she says of her inspiration behind Lovin’ You. “I always write how I feel in the moment and at that point I was thinking that honestly, I just wished the whole relationship had never happened. There were good times of course, but in that moment the bad outweighed the good, and that is where the song was born.”

The single was written entirely by Molly during a vacation she took last summer to Vegas. “I wasn’t even planning to write while I was there, the melody just kind of popped in my head and I thought like oh I need to record this,” Molly says of how the idea for Lovin’ You originally came to fruition. “Since I was on vacation and didn’t have my guitar, I remember having to sing into my voice memos and use the guitar on the GarageBand app to work the song,” she fondly recalls of the song’s humble beginnings. Though Molly’s writing style can be extremely personal at times, she’s never shied away from expressing the experiences she’s gone through in life. She continues to tell these stories because of the hope that others have gone through similar situations and can relate to her music.

About Molly Lovette: Honest heartfelt lyrics and an unyielding passion to create real music makes up the vibrant country artist that is Molly Lovette. This St. Louis native has combined her childhood love of country music with her talent for writing relatable lyrics to create a mature and refreshing sound within the country genre. With musical influences including Taylor Swift, Maren Morris, and Carrie Underwood, Molly aspires to embody the beauty, power and grace her idols have so effortlessly portrayed to their fans. Growing up in a household where music was always playing, Molly took piano lessons at a young age and in high school was taught how to play the guitar by her dad. It turns out, learning guitar was the inspiration she needed to start writing her own music and she hasn’t stopped since. While her debut album Crush was a collection of songs she wrote through her high school years, she is moving forward with her own sound and a more mature approach to writing due to the inevitable fact that she is growing up and experiencing more of life. With her natural gift for writing real and raw lyrics, a supportive team behind her, and the confidence to put her all into her music, Molly is ready to take the world by storm and win the hearts of country listeners everywhere.