Breakout Country Artist Molly Lovette Gets Fan Participation to Help Bring Her Empowerment Anthem to Life

After the recent release of her single, One Woman Show, breakout country sweetheart Molly Lovette decided it was time to get her fans involved to help bring this empowerment single to life. Molly recruited her loyal fans to star in her new official lyric video, which premiered this morning on her YouTube page.

“I received so much feedback from the fans right after the release of this song,” says Molly. “I had a meeting with my team and decided this was the song to get everyone involved in. I can’t thank my fans enough for being a part of my journey, so I wanted to raise the curtain and give them the opportunity to have the spotlight.

Molly rocks it on her own as she expresses her life as a One Woman Show. Demonstrating a new side of passion for music, Molly steals the spotlight as a driven and independent woman. Her clever lyrics and sense of imagery sets the stage for a catchy country single everyone can relate with. “This song is just a reminder that we are capable of anything we put our minds to, and that it’s okay and necessary to give ourselves a break sometimes. Life gets crazy and we all need time for ourselves, and the fans clearly agreed.” One Woman Show is available on Spotify, Apple Music, and all other digital retailers.

For more information on Molly Lovette, visit her website and follow along with her on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. To view the lyric video and other videos, check out her YouTube page.

About Molly Lovette: Honest heartfelt lyrics and an unyielding passion to create real music makes up the vibrant country artist that is Molly Lovette. This St. Louis native has combined her childhood love of country music with her talent for writing relatable lyrics to create a mature and refreshing sound within the country genre. With musical influences including Taylor Swift, Maren Morris, and Carrie Underwood, Molly aspires to embody the beauty, power and grace her idols have so effortlessly portrayed to their fans. Growing up in a household where music was always playing, Molly took piano lessons at a young age and in high school was taught how to play the guitar by her dad. It turns out, learning guitar was the inspiration she needed to start writing her own music and she hasn’t stopped since. With over half a million combined streams just on Spotify, her debut album was a collection of songs she wrote through her high school years. She is now moving forward with her own sound and a more mature approach to writing due to the inevitable fact that she is growing up and experiencing more of life. With her natural gift for writing real and raw lyrics, a supportive team behind her, and the confidence to put her all into her music, Molly is ready to take the world by storm and win the hearts of country listeners everywhere.

