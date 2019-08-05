Breakout California Singer/Songwriter Annika Bellamy Nails It With Sony ATV Writer With “Summer O’Clock”

Breakout California Singer/Songwriter Annika Bellamy nails it with Sony ATV Writer/Producer Bruce “Automatic” Vanderveer & her hit “Summer O’Clock” release!

“Working with Sony writer & 3x Grammy nominated producer Bruce “Automatic” Vanderveer & his wife Sony writer Ebony Vanderveer was easy, comfortable & inspiring. We just jelled right away. They really understood my writing and feel for the song and brought out the best in me. Bruce composed exactly the right music for my type of lyrics & melodies,” said Annika while talking about writing & recording “Summer O’Clock”.

“Live in the moment crazy and care free – it’s Summer O’Clock 7 days a week” is really how I felt writing this, and how I hope people feel listening to it!” Annika Bellamy, Singer/Songwriter.

Annika is now working on a follow-up EP. Multiple Labels & Grammy producers have already expressed interest in co-writing, producing and recording Annika’s next 5 releases. She looks forward to working with talented producers and collaborating with other artists. “I really look forward to performing “Summer O’Clock” on the beach and at festivals!” said Annika.

Annika is organically the #1 singer/songwriter on ReverbNation where her music has been chosen for Curation. Her tone, style, natural beauty and wonderful personality has even caught the attention of the #1 hair care products & philanthropic powerhouse Paul Mitchell, aligning themselves with Annika, making her their first young artist to be sponsored.

“Summer O’Clock is available on iTunes, AppleMusic, Spotify, AmazonMusic. Stay connected with Annika here:

Instagram: @AnnikaBellamy

Facebook: @Bellamy.Annika

www.AnnikaBellamy.com

ABOUT ANNIKA BELLAMY

Born and raised in Las Vegas, NV, Annika is your all American SoCal girl who loves her Dutch/Indonesian and European Spanish roots. Annika has been creating, writing and singing music for as long as she can remember. Now living in Southern California Annika loves creating and recording music that inspires others.

ABOUT INRAGE ENTERTAINMENT

InRage Entertainment is a family of multi-genre artists in Los Angeles, CA founded by Sony/ATV writer & producer Bruce “Automatic” Vanderveer. Learn more at InRage.com | Socials: @InRageEnt