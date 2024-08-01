Breakaway Nashville Releases Massive Lineup w/ Marshmello, Alison Wonderland, Tiësto and Louis The Child

2024 BREAKAWAY PRESS KIT

Breakaway last week announced the full lineup for their debut Breakaway Nashville festival presented by Celsius Energy. Nashville is the third new market for Breakaway, which will host 21 nationally recognized artists and 3 local acts who will perform across two nights of festivities along with a Silent Disco featuring local talent, activations and onsite fan experiences.

Hosted by Bobby Hendrickson of social media famous @DJLoversClub, the festival will held at Fair Park in Nashville, TN on October 11-12 2024 while featuring performances by Marshmello, Tiësto, Alison Wonderland, Louis The Child (Playground Set), Audien, Austin Millz, BUNT., Deeper Purpose, Eddie, Eliminate, Evan GIIA, Jai Wolf (DJ Set), Jake Shore, Kasbo b2b Jerro, Kenya Grace, Level Up, Levity, Me N Ü, Mojave Grey, Night Tales, Ray Volpe, Not Available, and ROSEDRIIVE. A pillar of Breakaway’s culture champions supporting locals, and in doing so, they’ve invited Nashville locals NESH! B2b Zay to the lineup.

In addition to stellar lineups, Breakaway elevates the festival experience with a Silent Disco featuring local artists and brand activations, by taking its unique, all encompassing music experience to a whole new level. Single day lineups, single day tickets, and more will be live in the coming months.

2024 is the biggest year yet for the nation’s largest multi-city festival which has expanded into 3 new markets. The year’s season kicked off with their newest event ‘Breakaway Tampa’ on April 26-27, before traveling to Charlotte for ‘Another World’ on May 3-4 and Ohio on May 31 – June 1 and Kansas City (June 14-15). Nextup is their second new market, Minnesota (June 28-29), Michigan (August 16-17), Worcester for ‘Mass’ (September 6-7), Charlotte (September 27-28), their third new market, Nashville (October 11-12) and ending with Bay Area (October 25-26).

Sponsors for Breakaway Carolina include BeatBox, Bacardi, Cash App, CELSIUS, Cuervo, Juuce Charging, Lunchbox, Loose Lucys, SHEIN and XSet. Onsite, partners will host activations, branded bars and more engaging opportunities to add to the immersive fan experience.

About Breakaway Music Festival

BREAKAWAY Music Festival is the nation’s leading touring music festival providing premium experiences and entertainment to music fans across the nation. Since its inception in Columbus, Ohio in 2016, the festival has expanded into multiple cities and grown into a two-day, multi-stage event. Breakaway has successfully reached music fans in cities that have traditionally been overlooked by other festivals, bringing superstar performances to diverse local communities. With over 100,000 attendees in 2023, Breakaway has become a must-see event for music lovers across the country. Our festivals champion music, art, creativity and diverse community celebration in your hometown, offering Gen Z, Millennials and everyone else invaluable interactive experiences. Leave it all behind—and BREAKAWAY.

Connect with Breakaway Music Festival

BreakwayFestival.com

Instagram: @breakaway

Facebook: @breakawayfestival

Twitter: @breakawayfest

Tiktok: @breakawayfest

MEDIA CONTACT

Matt Oliver | Mo@superevilgeniuscorp.com