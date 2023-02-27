BRE Declares Her Independence In Newest Single “Rather Be Alone”

Budding alt-pop star BRE has returned with her newest single, “Rather Be Alone.” Radiating girl-boss energy, the track is upbeat, dance-worthy, and liberating from beginning to end. “Rather Be Alone” is available to stream and download now on all digital platforms.

Written and co-produced by BRE herself, “Rather Be Alone” is about coming to the realization that it’s easier – and better – to be alone versus the alternative struggles of committing to a relationship. Recognizing her own capabilities and independence, BRE pours all her self-worth and self-realization into the track. “Dating sucks. Dating in LA sucks. Dating in LA in your late twenties/early thirties sucks,” explains BRE. “That’s the place where ‘Rather Be Alone’ came from. After being f*ckboyed one too many times, I couldn’t help but think to myself, ‘Honestly, I’d rather be alone than deal with this BS!’ I wrote the song in my Notes app on my phone in maybe 30 minutes, and now here we are!” Building on the letting-go energy the song implies are energizing electric guitar riffs and a booming beat. Co-produced with Pascal Pahl and engineered by Paul Redel (Gayle, ZZ Ward) and Dale Becker (Khalid, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber), the track has fans engaged, up on their feet, and singing along.

Finding her niche in the alt-pop sound, BRE’s songs have consistently proved to be inspirational, empowering, and a fight for positive change in the world. Combining her powerful vocals and unique songwriting abilities with her inspiration from Rina Sawayama, Charlie Puth, and Halsey, BRE has paved the way for her success in her music career. Her previous works have gained praise from publications, including Mundane Magazine, Outloud Culture, New Scene Magazine, and more. Additionally, her Spotify placements on playlists such as Freshly Squeezed, Autumn Anthems, and Summer Nights have elevated her streams to over 25K. Following the successful release of her 2022 singles, “Becoming Human,” “IDNTBR,” and fan favorite, “The Revolution,” BRE is keeping the ball rolling as fans can look forward to continuing new music in 2023.

BRE takes the crown when it comes to empowering girl-boss anthems. “Rather Be Alone” has further confirmed BRE’s niche in making alt-pop hits and helping her fans realize their power and worth. “Rather Be Alone” is available now to stream and download on all digital platforms worldwide. Make sure to keep up with what BRE has coming next by following her Instagram @bremusicpage and visiting her website BREmusicpage.com.