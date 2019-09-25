BRASS FUNK BAND LUCKY CHOPS SET TO RELEASE SELF-TITLED STUDIO ALBUM SEPTEMBER 27
NYC’s premier brass funk band LUCKY CHOPS are set to release their self-titled studio album on September 27, featuring eleven original tracks marking their first full-length effort. The dynamic, horn-based collective, known for their infectious live performances, first gained viral fame and millions of engaged views, busking in the subways, amassing more than 1.5 million subscribers across social media.
Check Out New Video “Full Heart Fancy” Here
Lucky Chops’ new album showcases the band’s high energy, genre-fusing signature sound, introducing modern production techniques and catchy sing-along hooks to best pair with their epic live performances.
Check out their new video/first single “Full Heart Fancy” here.
Lucky Chops first broke out after a 2014 video of their subway performance mash-up of Lipps Inc.’s “Funkytown” and James Brown’s “I Feel Good” went viral. The group built a global audience, which led to recording and touring in more than twenty five countries, across several continents. Check out the video here.
The quintessential NYC band first connected at Manhattan’s famed Fiorello H. LaGuardia High school and officially formed in 2006, on a mission to share the inspirational and healing power of music. The band is also dedicated to supporting music education and regularly perform at clinics and educational outreaches to help train and inspire the next generation of musicians.
New album Lucky Chops follows the band’s 2018 EP Virtue and Vice Sessions, Vol. 1. Pre-order here and receive exclusive content and experiences.
LP/CD/DIGI
Track Listing
Halfway To The Hudson
The Dancing Babies
Traveler
Dance Night
Full Heart Fancy
Flyway
Pizza Day
Familiar Places
Memories
It’s Not Goodbye
Mo’ Momo
Tour Dates
9/7 – Wauwatosa, WI (Tosa Fest)
10/10 – Bærum Kulturhus, Sandvika, Norway
10/11 – Stockholm Jazz Festival, Stockholm, Sweden
10/13 – Train, Aarhus C, Denmark
10/14 – Lille Vega, København, Denmark
10/15 – Posten, Odense C, Denmark
10/16 – Gretchen, Berlin, Germany
10/17 – Gruenspan, Hamburg, Germany
10/19 – Proxima, Warszawa, Poland
10/20 – Tama, Poznań, Poland
10/21 – Lucerna Music Bar, Dolni Mesto, Czech Republic
10/22 – Barba Negra, Budapest, Hungary
10/23 – Judas Tree Club, Split, Croatia
10/24 – Boogaloo Zagreb, Zagreb, Croatia
10/25 – Music Jam Club, Sofia, Bulgaria
10/26 – Gagarin 205, Athina, Greece
10/27 – Grelle Forelle, Wien, Austria
10/29 – Largo Venue, Roma Rm, Italy
10/30 – Serraglio, Milano, Italy
11/01 – Bierhübeli, Bern, Switzerland
11/02 – Jazznojazz, Zürich, Switzerland
11/05 – Sala But, Madrid, Spain
11/06 – Razzmatazz, Barcelona, Spain
11/07 – Le Tube – Les Bourdaines, Seignosse, France
11/08 – New Morning, Paris, France
11/09 – Technikum, Munchen, Germany
11/11 – Im Wizemann, Stuttgart, Germany
11/12 – the Roma, Antwerpen, Belgium
11/13 – Gloria-Theater – Köln, Germany
11/14 – Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands
11/16 – Poppodium Metropool, Hengelo, Netherlands
11/17 – O13, Tilburg, Netherlands
11/19 – Fiddlers Club, Bristol, United Kingdom
11/20 – O2 Academy Islington, London, United Kingdom
11/21 – Manchester Academy, Manchester, United Kingdom
11/22 – Button Factory, Dublin, Ireland
11/23 – Cyprus Avenue, Cork, Ireland
12/5 – Denver, CO (Bluebird Theater)
12/6 – Ft. Collins, CO (Washington’s)
Spring Tour Dates (2020)
2/6 – San Francisco, CA (The Independent)
2/7 – Los Angeles, CA (Teragram Ballroom)
2/8 – San Diego, CA (Casbah)
2/13 – Seattle, WA (Neumos)
2/14 – Portland, OR (Wonder Ballroom)
2/15 – Vancouver, BC (Rickshaw)
3/3 – Montreal Quebec Canada (Le Belmont)
3/4 – Toronto Ontario Canada (Lee’s Place)
3/5 – Detroit, MI (El Club)
3/6 – Chicago, IL (Lincoln Hall)
3/7 – Minneapolis, MN (7th Street Entry)
3/8 – Milwaukee, WI (The Back Room at Colectivo)
3/17 – Athens, OH (University Of Ohio)
3/18 – Cincinnati, OH (Ballroom At The Taft)
3/19 – Cleveland, OH (Beachland Ballroom)
3/20 – Pittsburgh, PA (The Rex Theater)
3/21 – Richmond, VA (The Broadberry)
3/27 – Brooklyn, NY (Brooklyn Bowl)
3/28 – Brooklyn, NY (Brooklyn Bowl)
4/1 – Pawling, NY (Daryl’s House Club)
4/2 – Hamden, CT (Space Ballroom)
4/3 – Boston, MA (ONCE Ballroom)
4/4 – Syracuse, NY (Syracuse University)
4/10 – Philadelphia, PA (The Foundry)
4/11 – Washington, DC (Union Stage)
For more information about Lucky Chops visit:
Soundcloud // Facebook // Instagram // Twitter // YouTube // Website
