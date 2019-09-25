BRASS FUNK BAND LUCKY CHOPS SET TO RELEASE SELF-TITLED STUDIO ALBUM SEPTEMBER 27

NYC’s premier brass funk band LUCKY CHOPS are set to release their self-titled studio album on September 27, featuring eleven original tracks marking their first full-length effort. The dynamic, horn-based collective, known for their infectious live performances, first gained viral fame and millions of engaged views, busking in the subways, amassing more than 1.5 million subscribers across social media.

Check Out New Video “Full Heart Fancy” Here

Lucky Chops’ new album showcases the band’s high energy, genre-fusing signature sound, introducing modern production techniques and catchy sing-along hooks to best pair with their epic live performances.

Check out their new video/first single “Full Heart Fancy” here.

Lucky Chops first broke out after a 2014 video of their subway performance mash-up of Lipps Inc.’s “Funkytown” and James Brown’s “I Feel Good” went viral. The group built a global audience, which led to recording and touring in more than twenty five countries, across several continents. Check out the video here.

The quintessential NYC band first connected at Manhattan’s famed Fiorello H. LaGuardia High school and officially formed in 2006, on a mission to share the inspirational and healing power of music. The band is also dedicated to supporting music education and regularly perform at clinics and educational outreaches to help train and inspire the next generation of musicians.

New album Lucky Chops follows the band’s 2018 EP Virtue and Vice Sessions, Vol. 1 . Pre-order here and receive exclusive content and experiences.

Download hi-res cover art here .

LP/CD/DIGI

Track Listing

Halfway To The Hudson

The Dancing Babies

Traveler

Dance Night

Full Heart Fancy

Flyway

Pizza Day

Familiar Places

Memories

It’s Not Goodbye

Mo’ Momo

Tour Dates

9/7 – Wauwatosa, WI (Tosa Fest)

10/10 – Bærum Kulturhus, Sandvika, Norway

10/11 – Stockholm Jazz Festival, Stockholm, Sweden

10/13 – Train, Aarhus C, Denmark

10/14 – Lille Vega, København, Denmark

10/15 – Posten, Odense C, Denmark

10/16 – Gretchen, Berlin, Germany

10/17 – Gruenspan, Hamburg, Germany

10/19 – Proxima, Warszawa, Poland

10/20 – Tama, Poznań, Poland

10/21 – Lucerna Music Bar, Dolni Mesto, Czech Republic

10/22 – Barba Negra, Budapest, Hungary

10/23 – Judas Tree Club, Split, Croatia

10/24 – Boogaloo Zagreb, Zagreb, Croatia

10/25 – Music Jam Club, Sofia, Bulgaria

10/26 – Gagarin 205, Athina, Greece

10/27 – Grelle Forelle, Wien, Austria

10/29 – Largo Venue, Roma Rm, Italy

10/30 – Serraglio, Milano, Italy

11/01 – Bierhübeli, Bern, Switzerland

11/02 – Jazznojazz, Zürich, Switzerland

11/05 – Sala But, Madrid, Spain

11/06 – Razzmatazz, Barcelona, Spain

11/07 – Le Tube – Les Bourdaines, Seignosse, France

11/08 – New Morning, Paris, France

11/09 – Technikum, Munchen, Germany

11/11 – Im Wizemann, Stuttgart, Germany

11/12 – the Roma, Antwerpen, Belgium

11/13 – Gloria-Theater – Köln, Germany

11/14 – Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands

11/16 – Poppodium Metropool, Hengelo, Netherlands

11/17 – O13, Tilburg, Netherlands

11/19 – Fiddlers Club, Bristol, United Kingdom

11/20 – O2 Academy Islington, London, United Kingdom

11/21 – Manchester Academy, Manchester, United Kingdom

11/22 – Button Factory, Dublin, Ireland

11/23 – Cyprus Avenue, Cork, Ireland

12/5 – Denver, CO (Bluebird Theater)

12/6 – Ft. Collins, CO (Washington’s)

Spring Tour Dates (2020)

2/6 – San Francisco, CA (The Independent)

2/7 – Los Angeles, CA (Teragram Ballroom)

2/8 – San Diego, CA (Casbah)

2/13 – Seattle, WA (Neumos)

2/14 – Portland, OR (Wonder Ballroom)

2/15 – Vancouver, BC (Rickshaw)

3/3 – Montreal Quebec Canada (Le Belmont)

3/4 – Toronto Ontario Canada (Lee’s Place)

3/5 – Detroit, MI (El Club)

3/6 – Chicago, IL (Lincoln Hall)

3/7 – Minneapolis, MN (7th Street Entry)

3/8 – Milwaukee, WI (The Back Room at Colectivo)

3/17 – Athens, OH (University Of Ohio)

3/18 – Cincinnati, OH (Ballroom At The Taft)

3/19 – Cleveland, OH (Beachland Ballroom)

3/20 – Pittsburgh, PA (The Rex Theater)

3/21 – Richmond, VA (The Broadberry)

3/27 – Brooklyn, NY (Brooklyn Bowl)

3/28 – Brooklyn, NY (Brooklyn Bowl)

4/1 – Pawling, NY (Daryl’s House Club)

4/2 – Hamden, CT (Space Ballroom)

4/3 – Boston, MA (ONCE Ballroom)

4/4 – Syracuse, NY (Syracuse University)

4/10 – Philadelphia, PA (The Foundry)

4/11 – Washington, DC (Union Stage)

For more information about Lucky Chops visit:

