BRANTLEY GILBERT TURNS UP THE HEAT IN 2020 WITH NEW FIRE’T UP TOUR

Just a few short weeks before the much-anticipated Oct. 4 release of his fifth studio album Fire & Brimstone via The Valory Music Co., Brantley Gilbert, billed as an artist who “never fails to deliver” by American Songwriter, is already looking for opportunities to bring the music to his faithful BG Nation with a brand new 2020 tour. Fire’t Up Tour, aptly named after track one on his upcoming 15-song album (all written/co-written by Gilbert), will kick off Jan. 23 in London, Ontario and hit 34 cities across the country and Canada, before concluding May 8 in Colorado. “Fire’t Up” from forthcoming Fire & Brimstone available HERE.



Gilbert – who identifies as a songwriter first – has invited fellow singer/songwriters to join as tour special guests: Chase Rice who The New York Times praises for his “prime power country” style, known for hits “Eyes On You” and “Lonely If You Are”; Louisiana-native, country singer/songwriter Dylan Scott, whose hits include “My Girl” and “Hooked,” and current single, “Nothing To Do Town”; and a man Rolling Stone calls “a country-rock version of Bruce Springsteen” after last year’s opening slot on Kenny Chesney’s Trip Around The Sun Tour, EMI recording artist Brandon Lay.

“I truly feel like we’re at the point that we can let the music take us where it is meant to go, so with every new album we like to change up our show and make it something that plays to those stories and characters,” shares Gilbert. “We’ll of course still do the hits our fans love, but we are looking at this as an opportunity to turn up the heat a bit and give the songs on Fire & Brimstone a chance to really rock.”

Gilbert’s fifth studio album set for release on Oct. 4 features a series of powerhouse collaborations with some of country music’s finest artists such as Lindsay Ell, Willie Nelson, Alison Krauss, Jamey Johnson, Lukas Nelson and Colt Ford.

Shortly after the album’s October release, Gilbert will set sail for his Second Annual Kick It in the Ship cruise. He will be joined by Rice, LANCO, Diamond Rio, Tyler Farr, Danielle Bradbery, Jon Langston, Colt Ford, Tyler Rich, SixForty1, Trea Landon, Sam Grow, Tyler Braden, Brian Davis, Tyler Booth and more as they rock the high-seas from Miami to Cozumel this November.

2020 “Fire’t Up Tour” dates are as follows:

Thu 1/23/2020 London, ON Budweiser Gardens

Fri 1/24/2020 Oshawa, ON Tribute Communities Centre

Sat 1/25/2020 Mashantucket, Conn. Foxwoods Resort

Thu 1/30/2020 Moline, Ill. TaxSlayer Center

Fri 1/31/2020 Highland Heights, Ky. BB&T Arena

Sat 2/1/2020 Salem, Va. Salem Civic Center

Thu 2/6/2020 Green Bay, Wis. Resch Center

Fri 2/7/2020 Minneapolis, Minn. Target Center

Sat 2/8/2020 Milwaukee, Wis. Fiserv Forum

Thu 2/13/2020 Greensboro, N.C. Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Fri 2/14/2020 Louisville, Ky. KFC Yum! Center

Sat 2/15/2020 Chattanooga, Tenn. McKenzie Arena at UTC

Thu 2/20/2020 Evansville, Ind. The Ford Center

Fri 2/21/2020 North Little Rock, Ark. Verizon Arena

Sat 2/22/2020 Tulsa, Okla. BOK Center

Thu 2/27/2020 Toledo, Ohio Huntington Center

Fri 2/28/2020 Youngstown, Ohio Covelli Centre

Sat 2/29/2020 Pikeville, Ky. Appalachian Wireless Arena

Thu 3/19/2020 Nampa, Idaho Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Fri 3/20/2020 Portland, Ore. Moda Center

Sat 3/21/2020 Tacoma, Wash. Tacoma Dome

Thu 3/26/2020 Ontario, Calif. Citizens Business Bank Arena

Fri 3/27/2020 Fresno, Calif. Save Mart Center

Sat 3/28/2020 Las Vegas, Nev. The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

Thu 4/16/2020 Greenville, S.C.^ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Fri 4/17/2020 Tuscaloosa, Ala.^ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Sat 4/18/2020 Orange Beach, Ala.^ The Wharf Amphitheater

Thu 4/23/2020 Florence, S.C.^ Florence Civic Center

Fri 4/24/2020 Charleston, W. Va.^ Charleston Civic Center

Sat 4/25/2020 Knoxville, Tenn.^ Knoxville Coliseum

Thu 4/30/2020 Lincoln, Neb. ^ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Fri 5/1/2020 Sioux Falls, S.D.^ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Sat 5/2/2020 Grand Forks, N.D.^ Alerus Center

Fri 5/8/2020 Morrison, Colo.^ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Features opener Chase Rice (^): All other dates feature Dylan Scott

Fire & Brimstone Track Listing:

1. “Fire’t Up” (Written by Brantley Gilbert, Brandon Day, Justin Weaver)

2. “Not Like Us” (Written by Brantley Gilbert, Rhett Akins, Brock Berryhill, Amy Wadge)

3. “Welcome To Hazeville” (featuring Colt Ford, Lukas Nelson and Willie Nelson) (Written by Brantley Gilbert, Rodney Clawson, Andrew DeRoberts, Colt Ford)

4. “What Happens In A Small Town” (featuring Lindsay Ell) (Written by Brantley Gilbert, Rhett Akins, Brock Berryhill, Josh Dunne)

5. “She Ain’t Home” (Written by Brantley Gilbert, Brian Davis, Justin Weaver)

6. “Lost Soul’s Prayer” (Written by Brantley Gilbert, Andrew DeRoberts)

7. “Tough Town” (Written by Brantley Gilbert, Blake Chaffin, Andrew DeRoberts, Josh Phillips)

8. “Fire & Brimstone” (featuring Jamey Johnson and Alison Krauss) (Written by Brantley Gilbert)

9. “Laid Back Ride” (Written by Brantley Gilbert)

10. “Bad Boy” (Written by Brantley Gilbert, Andrew DeRoberts, Josh Phillips)

11. “New Money” (Written by Brantley Gilbert, Rhett Akins, Brock Berryhill, Brandon Day)

12. “Breaks Down” (Written by Brantley Gilbert, Jaida Dreyer, Josh Mirenda, Justin Weaver)

13. “Man Of Steel” (Written by Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Cole Taylor)

14. “Never Gonna Be Alone” (Written by Brantley Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Erik Dylan)

15. “Man That Hung The Moon” (Written by Brantley Gilbert)

Producers on Fire & Brimstone include Brandon Day (tracks 1, 11), Mike Elizondo (tracks 2, 3, 5, 6, 12) and Dan Huff (tracks 2, 4, 7-10, 13-15).

About Brantley Gilbert

With back-to-back platinum albums and a grassroots following millions strong, Brantley Gilbert has clearly struck a nerve. The Georgia native who started as the defiant life-of-the-party can still go ‘til sunrise, but he’s also emerged as something far greater: the leader of a massive tribe of hard-working, fun-loving believers for whom electric guitar-shredding, rapping, and twang can go hand-in-hand-in-hand. They call themselves the BG Nation, and when the BG Nation watches Gilbert on a stage, they don’t just see a star. They see themselves. Six No. 1 hits punctuate his career: “Country Must be Country Wide,” “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do,” CMA Awards Song of the Year nominee “Dirt Road Anthem,” “My Kinda Party,” “Bottoms Up,” and “One Hell of an Amen.” Gilbert’s landmark record Just As I Am clinched the 2014 American Music Award for Favorite Country Album. Earning praise from the New York Times, NPR, American Songwriter, and more, Gilbert has mined a rich vein of conflict between the party and the pew on all of his albums. Instead of toiling in limbo, unable to enjoy good times for fear of Judgment Day, Gilbert fully lives––rowdy friend, man of faith, devoted husband, smitten new father––just as he is. Highly anticipated Fire & Brimstone, out October 4 via The Valory Music Co., is Gilbert’s most mature and complex exploration of his world to date. For additional information, visit BrantleyGilbert.com or follow him on Instagram and Twitter at @BrantleyGilbert and on Facebook @BrantleyGilbertMusic.