Brantley Gilbert To Hit The Road On His 2019 Not Like Us Tour

When Brantley Gilbert gets his tour on, he goes out of his way to make sure it’s unlike anything he’s ever done. Having spent last fall on the road with Kid Rock, he wanted to take his own southern rock country to some new places on his 2019 Not Like Us Tour – bringing some different flavors to the ever faithful BG Nation, which kicks off June 20 at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joining the CMA Song of the Year nominee on the Not Like Us Tour will be traditional-leaning, country-pop superstar-in-the-making Michael Ray, known for “Get To You,” “One That Got Away,” “Kiss You In The Morning” and “Think A Little Less,” and the fiery, genre-blurring guitarist/vocalist Lindsay Ell, who joins Gilbert on his first male/female duet “What Happens In A Small Town,” as well as her own “Criminal” and “Shut Me Up.”

“I’m trying to open things up, but keep bringing the intensity,” Gilbert says of what might well be his most diverse line-up yet. “I think Michael really gets how guys feel, and rolls into a sound that’s all his own, and Lindsay, man, the only thing better than the way she sings is the way she plays that guitar! I am really fired up to be bringing both these folks out on the road this fall, because I know they’re gonna give the BG Nation something that’s gonna lift’em up, throw’em down, and make them glad they got there early.”

Having spent the last six months writing and working on his upcoming The Valory Music. Co. project, the full-throttle songwriter/outlier rocker is ready to get back on the road. With a tour concentrating on the East Coast and Midwest, it’s a chance to bring classics like “Bottoms Up,” “Miles of Memories,” “The Weekend,” “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do,” “Country Must Be Country Wide” and “One Hell of An Amen,” as well as road-testing some new music, to the ones who live his songs every day.

“People work hard for their money, and I take it very seriously when we come to town,” says the South Georgia-born and bred star. “Any time we hit that stage, we intend to give the people everything we’ve got. This new music is a whole new chapter of my life, and as much as the fans have been there for every step of this journey, I think – once again – they’re gonna know just what I’m singing, too.”

Citi is the official presale credit card of the Brantley Gilbert: Not Like Us Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday at 10am local time until Thursday at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete Citi presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. In addition, Live Nation is the official promoter of the 2019 Not Like Us Tour.

With “What Happens In A Small Town” hitting Billboard and Mediabase’s Top 25, “Not Like Us” debuted in a NASCAR marketing campaign promoting the upcoming April 28 Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. The spot will be running across NASCAR programming on Fox, FS1 and NBCSN until the Talladega race (April 28, 2pm/ET FOX). The tour of the same name is set to get off to a fast start with a few more dates to be announced. The man The New York Times raved, “comes on like a revving monster-truck engine, backed by heavy rock guitar” is fixing to bring it. People get ready for a long, loud night of the toughest country around.

BRANTLEY GILBERT: 2019 NOT LIKE US TOUR

featuring Michael Ray and Lindsay Ell

*June 20 Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, Ohio

August 22 Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion Bangor, Maine

August 23 Bank of New Hampshire Amp. Gilford, New Hampshire

*August 24 Xfinity Theater Hartford, Connecticut

August 30 Darien Lake Amphitheater Darien Center, New York

August 31 KeyBank Pavilion Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

September 20 Hollywood Casino Amphitheater St. Louis, Missouri

*September 21 Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center Indianapolis, Indiana

*September 27 Daily’s Place Jacksonville, Florida

September 28 MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp. Tampa, Florida

October 10 Ameris Bank Amphitheater Alpharetta, Georgia

*October 11 PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC

Dates marked with an asterisk (*) are on-sale soon.

More dates to come.