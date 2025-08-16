Brandon Wayne Unleashes A Bold New Sound With Single “It’s Me Again”

Alternative country rock artist Brandon Wayne dives headfirst into a darker, more intense, rock-centric sonic territory with the release of his latest single, “It’s Me Again.” A gritty fusion of pounding drums, eerie synth textures, and searing guitars, the track represents an expansion in Wayne’s sound, born from deep introspection and the personal transformation of newfound sobriety. “It’s Me Again” is available now on streaming platforms worldwide.

Opening with brooding vocals and a slow-burning arrangement, “It’s Me Again” pulls listeners into a space of self-reflection and inner turmoil. Brandon Wayne explores themes of regret, identity, and accountability through lyrics like, “Lately I’ve been in my head, thinking what I should have said.” It’s a vulnerable meditation on the ripple effects of addiction and the long road to healing. “I wanted to sit in it,” Wayne explains. “To reflect on the choices that brought me here. What good have I done for others, my family, and myself? How much pain have I caused? Did the bad outweigh the good?” Co-written and produced with Andres Alzate, the track was recorded at Alzate Records, where Wayne provided vocals, guitar, and synth, while Alzate handled bass and drums, layering the track with tension and weight. Together, they crafted a sound that is both cathartic and cinematic, standing as Wayne’s most personal work to date.

Brandon Wayne’s connection to music began at age eight when a neighbor gifted him his first acoustic guitar. Inspired by his mother’s eclectic music taste, he formed a band in high school and later joined The Redmoon Band, performing at legendary venues like The Viper Room, The Troubadour, and The Whisky a Go Go. Since launching his solo career in 2024, he’s released singles like “Bad Habits” and a rebellious, in-your-face reinterpretation of Johnny Cash in “Folsom Prison (Fuck You Brandon Wayne),” earning praise from outlets such as Wide Open Country, Maverick Country, Keep It Rock, and Jammerzine.

With roots in alternative rock and country grit, Brandon Wayne crafts a thunderous and emotionally charged sound that’s entirely his own. “It’s Me Again” channels that intensity into a fearlessly honest, soul-baring anthem that marks a powerful new chapter in his artistic evolution. For updates on live performances and upcoming releases, follow Brandon Wayne on Instagram and TikTok @brandonwayne_music.