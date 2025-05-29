Brandon Wayne Confronts His Vices With Gritty New Single “Bad Habits”

Alternative country and rock artist Brandon Wayne is back with his latest single, “Bad Habits.” A combination of rock riffs, raw country storytelling, and introspective lyricism, the track dives deep into the never-ending battle between self-destruction and redemption. This single is just as infectious as it is haunting. “Bad Habits” is now available to listen to on all major streaming platforms.

Built on soaring, heavy guitars, “Bad Habits” delivers an anthemic energy that contrasts with its darker themes. The track captures the push-and-pull of addiction, poor decision-making, and the temptations that threaten to derail even the best intentions. Blending gritty rock instrumentals with country influences, Wayne creates a sound that feels both fresh and familiar. A brutally honest look at life’s persistent voices and how they always seem to find a way back, “Bad Habits,” strikes a balance between confessional vulnerability and sonic intensity. Produced by Wayne and Andres Alzate, the track features drums by Ian LeBlanc and violin/fiddle by Tobin Gomez. Lyrics like “My bad habits have a bad habit of catching up with me” and “I’ve been lost, I’ve fallen off trying to find my soul” paint the picture of someone wrestling with their worst impulses. The high-energy feel of the music contrasts its introspective core, resulting in a song that hits hard emotionally and sonically. “Bad Habits” is both cathartic and commanding. When discussing the inspiration behind the track, Wayne explains, “[Bad Habits] is a song about finding uncomfortable truths about yourself.” He continues, “I know personally, I’m trying to stay on the ‘right’ path, but I find that temptation is always present, so I continue down this never-ending road constantly battling myself from within.”

Brandon Wayne is an alternative country-rock artist who is no stranger to the stage. He was a part of The Redmoon Band, playing shows at legendary venues like the Viper Room, Whisky a Go-Go, Troubadour, and House of Blues Anaheim. Sharing stages with acts like Trapt, Faster Pussycat, and Rothchild, he has carved out a space in the rock scene with his high-energy performances and raw storytelling. Now stepping out on his own, Brandon Wayne is bringing the same intensity to his solo career, blending hard-hitting alternative rock with a twangy country grit. Diving into life’s raw contrasts, struggles with addiction, and moments of redemption, turmoil, and self-discovery, Wayne creates an unapologetic and unmistakable sound.

“Bad Habits” is a powerful inspection of self-reflection and an inner battle between temptation and self-awareness. The song perfectly captures the ongoing struggle of trying to stay on the right path while being pulled in different directions, speaking to audiences everywhere. Follow Brandon Wayne on Instagram @brandonwayne_music and listen to his discography on Spotify.