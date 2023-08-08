BrandiWyne “Anime Baby” now at radio: Radio/Media Download

BrandiWyne has been an artist in the making for many years. She started singing and writing music at a young age. “I’ve lived in many different Places & traveled the world with my singing making appearances in France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Japan, Taiwan and all across North America”. Her original music blends Rock, blues, R&B, and POP to make a unique sound that she is constantly fine tuning. “I like to incorporate the lost art of storytelling through song. My lyrics are personal and inspired by my life as well as the lives of those around me” she adds. BrandiWyne has begun to collaborate with other songwriters as well, working with some larger names, such as Greg Critchley, Fred Savigar and Roger Fisher to name a few. We’re happy to introduce her newest song, “Anime Baby”! It’s a fun, happy summer song sure to have your windows down and get you singing along! Released on all platforms you can find her music streaming on Soundcloud, Apple Music & Spotify. The music world is in for the treat of the summer with “Anime Baby” from the fabulous BrandiWyne.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: BrandiWyne

Song Title: Anime Baby

Publishing: Brandi Huang

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Anime Baby

Record Label: World Movement