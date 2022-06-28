Brandeith Carter “This Too Shall Pass”: Radio/Media Download

In his debut single, Brandeith Carter tells of pushing through the hard times, sharing the message that there will always be bad days but “this too shall pass”. He encourages listeners in the midst of trials to “ride it out”.

A Georgia native, Carter puts a new spin on the more traditional country music to make his distinct sound.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Brandeith Carter

Song Title: This Too Shall Pass

Publishing: Brandeith Carter

Publishing Affiliation: Other

Publishing 2: Dean Scallan/Alex Dooley

Publishing Affiliation 2: Other

Album Title: This Too Shall Pass

Record Label: SSM Nashville