Brandeith Carter “This Too Shall Pass”: Radio/Media Download
In his debut single, Brandeith Carter tells of pushing through the hard times, sharing the message that there will always be bad days but “this too shall pass”. He encourages listeners in the midst of trials to “ride it out”.
A Georgia native, Carter puts a new spin on the more traditional country music to make his distinct sound.
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Brandeith Carter
Song Title: This Too Shall Pass
Publishing: Brandeith Carter
Publishing Affiliation: Other
Publishing 2: Dean Scallan/Alex Dooley
Publishing Affiliation 2: Other
Album Title: This Too Shall Pass
Record Label: SSM Nashville
|Record Label:
|Evolution
|Liam
|6152542053
|promotion@ssmnashville.com
|Radio Promotion:
|Alan Young Promotions
|Alan Young
|8184308580
|youngwins@aol.com