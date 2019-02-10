Brad Paisley Announces 2019 World Tour

Country music superstar Brad Paisley has announced his 2019 World Tour, which kicks off May 30 in Albuquerque, NM. Special guests on the U. S. tour dates will be Platinum-selling hitmaker Chris Lane and rising singer-songwriter Riley Green. Lane will also be on the European dates. Additional 2019 tour dates to be added soon.

Fans can purchase tickets for all dates now at www.bradpaisley.com. Live Nation is the official promoter of the tour and select cities are part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket at www.megaticket.com.

2019 World Tour dates:
*February 15   San Antonio, TX                     San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo – AT&T Center
*March 16       Houston, TX                           Houston Rodeo – NRG Stadium
*March 29       Thackerville, OK                    WinStar World Casino
*April 13         Laughlin, NV                          Laughlin Events Center
*April 26         Rama, ON                               Casino Rama Resort
*April 27         Windsor, ON                           The Colosseum at Caesars
May 30            Albuquerque, NM                   Isleta Amphitheater
May 31            Phoenix, AZ                            Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 1              San Diego, CA                        North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 6              Sacramento, CA                      Toyota Amphitheatre
June 7              Mountain View, CA               Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 8              Irvine, CA                               FivePoint Amphitheatre
June 13            Salt Lake City, UT                  USANA Amphitheatre
June 14            Missoula, MT                         Big Sky Brewery
June 15            Ridgefield, WA                       Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
June 27            Rogers, AR                             Walmart AMP
June 28            St. Louis, MO                         Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
**June 29        Oshkosh, WI                           Country USA
**July 13        Prior Lake, MN                       Lakefront Park Music Fest
July 19            Birmingham, AL                     Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
July 20            Indianapolis, IN                      Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 21            Cincinnati, OH                        Riverbend Music Center
July 25            Saratoga Springs, NY             Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 26            Syracuse, NY                          St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 27            Boston, MA                            Xfinity Center
August 2          Cleveland, OH                        Blossom Music Center
August 3          Chicago, IL                             Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
**August 4      Davenport, IA                         Mississippi Valley Fair
***August 9    Atlantic City, NJ                     Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
August 10        Bristow, VA                            Jiffy Lube Live
**August 11    Bethlehem, PA                        Musikfest
August 15        Raleigh, NC                            Coastal Credit Union Music Park
August 16        Jacksonville, FL                      Daily’s Place
August 17        West Palm Beach, FL             Coral Sky Amphitheatre
August 22        Orange Beach, AL                  The Wharf Amphitheater
August 23        Alpharetta, GA                       Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
August 24        Charlotte, NC                          PNC Music Pavilion
August 29        Hartford, CT                           XFINITY Theatre
August 30        Wantagh, NY                          Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 31        Holmdel, NJ                            PNC Bank Arts Center
**Sept 22        Puyallup, WA                         Washington State Fair
***October 4  Oslo, Norway                          Oslo Spektrum
***October 5  Copenhagen, Denmark           Royal Arena
***October 6  Stockholm, Sweden                Hovet
***October 9  Berlin, Germany                     Tempodrom
***October 11 Tilburg, Netherlands               013 Poppodium
***October 12 London, England                    The O2 Arena
***October 13 Dublin, Ireland                        3Arena
*Paisley Only
**Festival – includes Paisley and multiple artists
*** Paisley and Chris Lane