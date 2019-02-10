Brad Paisley Announces 2019 World Tour

Country music superstar Brad Paisley has announced his 2019 World Tour, which kicks off May 30 in Albuquerque, NM. Special guests on the U. S. tour dates will be Platinum-selling hitmaker Chris Lane and rising singer-songwriter Riley Green. Lane will also be on the European dates. Additional 2019 tour dates to be added soon.

Fans can purchase tickets for all dates now at www.bradpaisley.com. Live Nation is the official promoter of the tour and select cities are part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket at www.megaticket.com.

2019 World Tour dates:

*February 15 San Antonio, TX San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo – AT&T Center

*March 16 Houston, TX Houston Rodeo – NRG Stadium

*March 29 Thackerville, OK WinStar World Casino

*April 13 Laughlin, NV Laughlin Events Center

*April 26 Rama, ON Casino Rama Resort

*April 27 Windsor, ON The Colosseum at Caesars

May 30 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

May 31 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 1 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 6 Sacramento, CA Toyota Amphitheatre

June 7 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 8 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre

June 13 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

June 14 Missoula, MT Big Sky Brewery

June 15 Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

June 27 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

June 28 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

**June 29 Oshkosh, WI Country USA

**July 13 Prior Lake, MN Lakefront Park Music Fest

July 19 Birmingham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

July 20 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 21 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

July 25 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 26 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 27 Boston, MA Xfinity Center

August 2 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center

August 3 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

**August 4 Davenport, IA Mississippi Valley Fair

***August 9 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

August 10 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

**August 11 Bethlehem, PA Musikfest

August 15 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park

August 16 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place

August 17 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre

August 22 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater

August 23 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 24 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

August 29 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre

August 30 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 31 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

**Sept 22 Puyallup, WA Washington State Fair

***October 4 Oslo, Norway Oslo Spektrum

***October 5 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena

***October 6 Stockholm, Sweden Hovet

***October 9 Berlin, Germany Tempodrom

***October 11 Tilburg, Netherlands 013 Poppodium

***October 12 London, England The O2 Arena

***October 13 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena

*Paisley Only

**Festival – includes Paisley and multiple artists

*** Paisley and Chris Lane