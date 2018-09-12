Brad Howell Joins Cold River Records

BRAD HOWELL is now part of the COLD RIVER RECORDS promotion team, handling TEXAS and various other markets, according to COLD RIVER SVP JOHN ETTINGER. “We are very excited to have BRAD join this team,” commented ETTINGER. “He’s so well respected by radio and is an executive with a history of tremendous success in launching and shepherding young stars.”

HOWELL most recently served as Dir./SOUTHWEST for VALORY MUSIC CO. Previous stops include STREAMSOUND RECORDS, BROKEN BOW RECORDS, SHOW DOG UNIVERSAL MUSIC, and WARNER BROS. His promotion career followed years in radio that included programming KNIX/PHOENIX.