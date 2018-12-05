Brad Hansen Named OM At Townsquare/Ft. Collins, CO

Departing KRST/ALBUQUERQUE OM and Country KRST PD Brad Hansen joins TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/NORTHERN COLORADO as OM, effective WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 2nd, 2019. He will oversee Country KUAD (K99), Hot AC KKPL, Classic Hits KTRR, Alternative KMAX, and Classic Rock KARS FT. COLLINS, and succeeds LANCE TIDWELL, who stepped down from the job last month.

Market Pres. EVAN HARRISON, who joined the company six months ago, said, “We recently started to reorganize and re-energize our team at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/NORTHERN COLORADO. Hiring BRAD was a critical step in the process. He’ll bring tremendous experience and leadership to our talented team of brand managers and content creators.”