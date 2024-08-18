Boyce Avenue and Connie Talbot Unite for a Heartfelt Rendition of “My Heart Will Go On”

Boyce Avenue has teamed up with the gifted Britain’s Got Talent finalist Connie Talbot for a stunning rendition of “My Heart Will Go On.” This timeless song, originally performed by Celine Dion for the blockbuster film Titanic, has been given a fresh and soulful touch by this unique collaboration. This cover coincides with the release of Celine Dion’s much-anticipated documentary I Am: Celine Dion, adding a special layer of nostalgia and reverence to the project. “My Heart Will Go On” is now available to stream and download on platforms worldwide. The accompanying video will be available on Sunday, July 28th on YouTube.

Boyce Avenue blends its signature acoustic style with Connie Talbot’s unique vocal prowess, creating a version that is both familiar and refreshingly new. This partnership not only honors the original but also stands on its own as a contemporary tribute that resonates with a wide audience. Speaking about the process of creating this cover, Boyce Avenue shares, “Covering ‘My Heart Will Go On’ was an incredible experience for us! This iconic song from Titanic is so timeless, and we were hoping to bring back memories for so many people. Collaborating with Connie Talbot brought a fresh touch to the track, which highlighted her beautiful voice.” This project brings a sense of nostalgia and new appreciation for this beloved classic. Boyce Avenue and Connie Talbot create a modern, soulful interpretation that evokes deep emotions and fosters an inspirational atmosphere. The editing, mixing, and mastering of the track are credited to Boyce Avenue and Adam Barber.

Boyce Avenue is an American band formed in Sarasota, Florida, by brothers Alejandro Manzano, Daniel Manzano, and Fabian Manzano. The brothers hold the title of the most viewed independent band in the world, as recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records. Their extensive repertoire features collaborations with notable actors, influencers, and musicians such as Sarah Hyland (Modern Family), Bea Miller (X-Factor), Fifth Harmony, Rachel Grae, and Connie Talbot (Britain’s Got Talent). Beyond studio recordings, the band’s impact extends to vibrant live performances, where they’ve achieved remarkable success. Boyce Avenue has headlined concerts in over 20 countries, thrilling sold-out audiences at prestigious venues like the Royal Albert Hall and Araneta Coliseum, reaffirming their enduring popularity and influence in the music industry. They’ve been championed by press outlets like Billboard, NME, and Variety.

Boyce Avenue and Connie Talbot deliver a touching tribute to the classic, summoning deep emotions and appreciation among listeners. "My Heart Will Go On" by Boyce Avenue and Connie Talbot is now available to stream and download.