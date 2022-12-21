BOY2K Releases Steamy New Dance Project

Electro-pop duo BOY2K has just released B2K, a three-song EP of iconic covers. With a mixture of contemporary dance-pop covers and popular Y2K songs, including “Waiting For Tonight” (JLo) and “Touch It” (Monifah), the EP is a celebration of queerness and pop culture, which is the heart of BOY2K’s music. B2K is now available for streaming on platforms worldwide.

The duo began when Mark Cramer, known by his solo project name Boy Untitled, decided he wanted to make a cover of “Days Go By” (Dirty Vegas) and asked Grant Genske, aka Boy Apocalypse, if he would produce it. “This collection of songs has played a formative role both in our friendship, and this new adventure we’re embarking on together,” says the duo. By producing dance music through a queer lens, BOY2K wants to create a space where everyone can heal, grow, and have fun. “We’re on a mission to make what we call “Music for the People” – dance music for everyone and a dance floor where everyone feels free to love themselves, love each other, and heal this crazy world!” Produced by Boy Apocalypse, this project is about self-love and acceptance, and this love and creativity can be heard in their music, as well as seen in their visuals. The pair is influenced musically by bands such as Sofi Tukker, Rufus du Sol, and Scissor Sisters, and visually by Grimes, Madonna, and ‘NSYNC.

Fusing house, techno, nu-disco, and pop music, BOY2K is committed to making people move and think about the world. Their self-described “resistance music” addresses a wide range of topics, including technology, social media, sexuality, and more. The upcoming EP, B2K, is heavily inspired by the club scene and is made for anyone who loves to dance and be in the moment, feeling enigmatic and worldly. Boy Untitled has been noted as an “artist to watch” by such publications as Billboard, Earmilk, Gaytimes, Nylon, and OUT! Magazine, while Boy Apocalypse has been a featured vocalist on tracks with global dance acts, including Adventure Club and Blem. Together, the duo combines years of experience and diverse perspectives that make for an electrifying sound. In addition to their upcoming debut release, BOY2K is diving headfirst into the Web3 space and is currently collaborating with outlets like Yung Crypto to develop projects in the generative space.

B2K is about uniting people through healing on the dance floor, self-love, and acceptance. B2K is available to stream and download on all digital platforms. In anticipation of future releases from the pop duo, you can keep up with BOY2K by following their Instagram @boy2kmusic.