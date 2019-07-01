Boy Epic Delivers a Visual Masterpiece With Music Video “DRAMA”

Rising dark alternative-pop artist, Boy Epic delivers his latest mind-altering music video, “DRAMA.” Heavily influenced by Mike Pondsmith and the CyberPunk genre, the multi-talented artist satiates his fans with a stunning music video that takes visual motivation from features and fiction novels such as, Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep, Blade Runner, and Love, Death + Robots. “DRAMA” is now available to download and stream on digital music platforms worldwide. A video for the single can be viewed on Boy Epic’s YouTube channel.

“‘DRAMA’ is the product of blending alternative realities and virtual simulations meant to transport listeners into a different state of mind and life,” explains Boy Epic. “The music video was inspired by a dystopian setting and chaotic uprise, allowing viewers to lose touch with reality and uncover the metaphorical hidden gem hidden within the song.” Produced by the acclaimed Jason Evigan, whose recent work has included artists SZA, G-Eazy and Maroon 5, the track perfectly encapsulates the hard-hitting sounds and catchy melody that transcend upon listeners on impact. The music video, created and directed by Boy Epic, is truly a visual marvel unique to the music industry.

Both the single and the video for “DRAMA” are heavily inspired by the upcoming video game, CyberPunk 2077 starring Keanu Reeves. The video game, developed by CD Projekt Red and created by Mike Pondsmith, is set in a fictitious town called Night City, a place that Boy Epic references in the lyrics to “DRAMA” as well as in upcoming songs set to be released later this year.

A Dallas native, Boy Epic got his big break after releasing “Fifty Shades,” a single inspired by the movie Fifty Shades of Greythat has accumulated over 16 million views on YouTube. Since then, he has garnered over 68 million views and 300K subscribers on his self-directed and edited music videos, including the throbbing, mercurial “Scars,” an ode to Suicide Squad, which landed in the trailer for ABC’s Once Upon a Time and earned him a spot on the roster at Hollywood Records. He has received praise from press outlets such as Playboy, Alternative Press, High Voltage Magazine, and more.

Boy Epic’s gritty, cinematic aesthetic has already amassed an organic cult fan following which he calls his: “NO GOOD KIDS” continues to grow. Stream or download “DRAMA” on digital platforms worldwide and be sure to watch the video on YouTube. Keep up with all of Boy Epic’s upcoming releases and future tour announcements by visiting BoyEpic.com.