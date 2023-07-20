“Boxcar Children” by Singin’ Sam Little now at radio: Radio/Media Download

Sam has played guitar and written songs since he was 8 yrs old. He has been recording Country Music for over 50 years and he has also been driving truck all his life–from logging trucks and cattle hauling to hauling produce and household as well as the long pipe trucks on the Kamikaze Trail in Alaska for the building of the Alaska Pipeline in the 70’s. He is currently an owner operator for Little Country LLC.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Singin’ Sam Little

Song Title: Boxcar Children

Publishing: Singin` Sam Little

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Boxcar Children

Record Label: LSI