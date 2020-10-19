Bovian “Love You To Death” now available to College radio

Grief has never sounded so good.

Bovian is on a journey to fulfill the promise he made to his dying soulmate and closest friend, Chris – to share his passion for music with the world. After two decades of writing songs and playing music as a private, personal hobby, Bovian released his first extended play album, Dom Bovian on the one year anniversary of Chriss death in August, 2020.

The album title is named in reference honor of Chris Dom – the Polish word for home, and Bovian, the nick-name that he Chris designated called each other. This collection of songs is a sampling of the full-length album that Bovian is currently recording. Each song creates a scene for the listener as they join Bovian on the raw and emotional journey of the grieving process through familiar pop/rock beats accompanied by unique and often comforting sounds.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Bovian

Song Title: Love You To Death

Publishing: Tommy Clark

Publishing Affiliation: Other

Album Title: Dom Bovian

Record Label: TC Music