Both KSWD (94.1 The Sound)/Seattle And KAFE/Bellingham, WA Drop Christmas Music And Revert To AC

No Ho Ho Ho

Both ENTERCOM AC KSWD (94.1 THE SOUND)/SEATTLE and SAGA AC KAFE/BELLINGHAM, WA have pulled a 180, and switched back to their regular AC formats, after having flipped to all-Christmas music.

PUGET SOUND MEDIA reports, “DELILAH’s program this afternoon has played no holiday tunes at all. Playing CHRISTMAS music over the THANKSGIVING weekend and then switching back may end up working in favor for both broadcasters. With five stations playing CHRISTMAS music and nobody playing AC, something had to give. The situation in the BELLINGHAM-VANCOUVER-VICTORIA area is also getting over-seasoned with CHRISTMAS stations.”