Boston’s “More Than A Feeling” Returns 50 Years Later

Brandon Miller Honors Brad Delp and Tom Scholz With a 50th Anniversary Tribute Produced by Kent Wells

Fifty years after BOSTON’s “More Than a Feeling” became one of rock ’n’ roll’s most enduring anthems, A Foreigner’s Journey to Boston (AFJ2B) founder and frontman Brandon Miller is taking on the classic that helped inspire him to become a singer. Born in 1991, a generation removed from the song’s original release, Miller discovered its power through Brad Delp’s unmistakable voice, Tom Scholz’s groundbreaking musicianship and production, and a deeply personal connection that began in childhood. Now, alongside acclaimed producer Kent Wells, he is honoring the song’s 50th anniversary with a tribute created in loving memory of Brad Delp and with profound respect for Tom Scholz and the legacy they built. Wells, a longtime producer and collaborator of Dolly Parton, brings a career that includes work with Steve Perry, Steven Tyler, Rob Halford, Mötley Crüe, Stevie Nicks, Sting and Elton John to the new recording.

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For Miller, “More Than a Feeling” was personal long before he ever imagined recording it himself. It was the sound of his dad coming home. When Miller was a child, his father, Russell Miller, spent long stretches working out of state on pipelines. When Russell finally came home late at night, the next morning carried a familiar ritual: his dad making breakfast, the smell of bacon and eggs filling the house, and BOSTON’s debut album coming through the speakers. When “More Than a Feeling” started playing, Brandon knew exactly what it meant: his family was together again.

Before he understood nostalgia, and long before he knew he would become a singer, Brad Delp’s voice and Tom Scholz’s unmistakable sound had become attached to one of the happiest memories of his childhood. “This song means so much to me because it’s a huge part of my childhood,” Miller says. “One of the reasons why I chose to be a singer is because of Brad Delp, and Tom Scholz’s brilliance as an engineer, producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist.”

That history also made Miller acutely aware of what it meant to take on a song this iconic. “Brad Delp and Tom Scholz are two of my biggest heroes, and I wanted to honor them and their legacy,” Miller says. “I was born in 1991, so I’m from a completely different generation, but I understand how important this music is and how it became part of the soundtrack to millions of lives, including mine. If I was going to take on a song this legendary, I wanted to do it right and do it justice.”

The timing brought another unexpected layer to the recording. After AFJ2B had already begun working on the song, Miller realized 2026 marks 50 years since BOSTON’s landmark debut album arrived in 1976. The anniversary hadn’t influenced his decision to record it, but it gave the project an even greater sense of purpose.

AFJ2B also carries a unique connection to BOSTON through guitarist Kimberley Dahme, a former member of BOSTON, who toured internationally with Brad Delp and Tom Scholz and contributed to Corporate America and Life, Love & Hope. Today, Dahme brings that history and experience to A Foreigner’s Journey to Boston.

For Miller, the recording also closes a circle in his own career. An 18-year music veteran with a four-and-a-half-octave vocal range and former touring guitarist with Artimus Pyle of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Miller nearly walked away from music before a life-changing dream in late 2024 inspired what would become A Foreigner’s Journey to Boston.

Now, the journey has come full circle. Written by Tom Scholz, “More Than a Feeling” has always been rooted in memory and longing; in the strange power of a familiar song to take someone back to another person, another place and another time.

Half a century later, Miller has his own memory attached to it. Not Marianne walking away. A father coming home. For Brandon Miller, it will always begin in that kitchen: the music starts, breakfast is cooking, and his father is home. And 50 years after BOSTON first showed the world that a song could become inseparable from a memory, “More Than a Feeling” is still doing exactly that.

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