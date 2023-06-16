Born This Way: How Gay Men Changed Popular Music @ Stonewall National Museum, Archives, & Library

Renowned author, journalist and pop music critic Craig Seymour has written about black music, pop music, and LGBTQ issues for more than 3 decades (Washington Post, Vibe, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ). He is bringing the power of music to a powerful interactive South Florida event this Friday, exploring the profound influence of Black gay artists on the music we love today, from Blues to Gospel, Disco to Hip Hop.

Where: Stonewall National Museum, Archives, & Library

1300 E Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

When: Friday June 16, 2023

6:30pm

What: A music-filled celebration of diversity, resilience and inclusivity, honoring the

rich musical contributions of the LGBTQ community and the transformative

impact of music

RSVP: Monique@stonewall-museum.org

More About Craig Seymour:

Author of three books including, Luther: The Life and Longing of Luther Vandross which was nominated for Best Biography by the Georgia Writers Association and Best Research in Recorded Rhythm & Blues, Soul or Gospel Music by the Association for Recorded Sound Research, the memoir, All I Could Bare: My Life in the Strip Clubs of Gay Washington, D.C., and the novel, Who’s Your Daddy? Seymour has taught writing at the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth and Northern Illinois University. His journalistic research materials are housed as “The Craig Seymour Collection” at Indiana University’s Archives of African American Music and Culture. He wrote his first music review at 13, a rave of Afrika Bambaataa and the Soulsonic Force’s “Planet Rock,” now acknowledged as an electro hip-hop classic. @craigspoplife

Executive Director: Robert Kesten

An LGBTQ+ rights organization founded in 1989. The organization’s name is derived from the historic 1969 Stonewall riot, considered one of the seminal moments in the history of the LGBTQ+ rights movement in the United States.The organization has been instrumental in promoting equality and combating homophobia, transphobia, and gender discrimination in all spheres of life. The museum also houses an important collection of archival materials regarding LGBTQ+ history and culture, including books, documents, photographs, and historical objects. These materials are available to the public for research and reference. In addition, the museum collaborates with various LGBTQ+ organizations and associations to promote community rights and well-being. The “Stonewall National Museum & Archives” is a valuable resource for the LGBTQ+ community and anyone interested in learning about LGBTQ+ history and culture.

For Media interviews with Seymour and Kesten or Questions, contact: Jenn Weinstein 305-773-6070 jennifer@transmediagroup.com