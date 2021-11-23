Borboleta Announces Debut R&B EP ‘Until That Time’

R&B singer-songwriter Borboleta excitedly announces the release of their debut EP Until That Time, out now on all major platforms. This project is a rumination on entering adulthood for the very first time; tackling themes of uncertainty, anger, curiosity and the chaos that comes with falling in love. Until That Time started four years ago, when Borboleta decided to announce to their college preparatory school classmates and teachers that no – they wouldn’t be going to college after all. “I remember sitting in the library when we were working on college applications and I said it out loud for the first time,” they explain. “I had never even said it out loud to myself. It felt heroic in my body, but then I had to deal with it in the real world.”

Borboleta’s courage is palpable throughout Until That Time, as they explore consistent feelings in their life through a powerfully distinct and cathartic lens. “Sunchips” – a gorgeously laid-back, neo-soul jam – explores feelings of love for another as they mutate into a declaration of love for the self. Over gentle guitar, they reassure us that although time is passing, you can still take things as slowly as you need to: whether that’s love or following your dreams. “Sunchips is about loving memories… sun through the trees and shadows that dance on your skin. Sunchips is about the feelings that linger in our fingertips and behind our eyelids.” -Borboleta

Elsewhere, “Fly” encourages Borboleta to continue on their path, pushing through, regardless of the outcome. Over jazz-pop keys and sparse industrial beats, “Fly” is a generous reminder of going easy on yourself because, in their words, “everything is inevitable.” The soulful, beachy groove on “Earth” comes to life with decadent electric guitar, and swells into a rhythmically punchy, confident second half. For Borboleta, the track came together as a pure expression of the soul: “I honestly don’t fully remember writing the song, I just remember it flowing through me, like a device for this message.” After working on this project – composed of artistically rich music layered with profound wisdom – the Rhode Island native found that “[their] purpose on a greater scale is to heal, I’ve realized through my journey that music is a tool that heals me and I hope can heal other people.”

For Rochelle Leach, music was the first language they understood. While they were never part of a school choir or a particularly musical family, singing privately in their bedroom sparked something magical in their psyche; they knew in their heart, and their soul, that this was the path for them. Eventually, Leach mustered up the courage to sing cover songs at their middle school talent shows, and throughout high school, worked on their artistry through writing poetry and lyrics. Like many navigating the tricky territory of growing up, Leach found the experience gruelling. It wasn’t until their last few years of high school that they discovered their spirituality: building their first altar at 17, they began to create a nourishing relationship with their spirit and with the universe, gaining confidence in themselves and the way in which they saw the world. Seeing themselves in this new and brilliant light, Borboleta was born.

As well as Borboleta’s musical inspirations – ranging from Frank Ocean, Kari Faux and Missy Elliot to classic rock and Black spiritual jazz from the 60s and 70s – the natural world is key to unlocking Leach’s sound. When working two jobs and the weight of the world begins to feel heavy, they’ll often center themselves under a big beautiful tree just outside of their window, take a big deep breath, and giggle about how they’re taking life so seriously. This love for nature is defended on the beautiful-yet-devastating “EARTH,” as Leach mourns the reality of the climate crisis. “I honestly don’t fully remember writing the song, I just remember it flowing through me, like a device for this message,” they say. Teaming tenderness for the planet with crashing waves, birdsong, and acoustic guitar, Leach soon morphs the track into a call-out to those who have done too little, too late. “The Earth is dying and there’s only one to blame: it’s you,” they scold.

This blend of lighthearted pop melodies and crucial messaging is what makes Borboleta’s UNTIL THAT TIME so essential. Expertly capturing the anxieties of their generation, while embodying the kind of timeless musicality that so rarely comes along, Borboleta has created a haven for those seeking something true and bright. “My purpose on a greater scale is to heal,” they explain. “I’ve realized through my journey that music is a tool that heals me and I hope can heal other people.”