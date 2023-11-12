Bootleg Kev Adds Stations in Portland and San Antonio

“The Bootleg Kev Show” adds two more markets on Alpha Media outlets. Kev started September 25 in Portland on KINK-FM-HD2 (We 102.9) from 3-7pm and last week, he began 3-7pm in San Antonio on KTFM-FM-HD2 (We 94.5). The show is produced daily and co-hosted by social media talent James Jefferson, Jr. In addition, the program already airs in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Tampa, Las Vegas, Ft. Meyers, Wichita, Reno, Miami, Madison, Orlando, Corpus Christi, Flint and Fort Wayne.

Bootleg Kev said, “I am so excited to be in Portland and San Antonio! Phil Becker and the folks at Alpha Media are forward-thinking visionaries in our business , and I am lucky to be able to call them my new partners.”

Alpha Media Executive Vice President of Content Phil Becker commented, “I believe, as does Alpha Media, in investing in unduplicatable storytellers. Kev has shown for years that he has that ability and has more than earned his seat at the hip-hop big kids table. The perspective that Bootleg and James Jefferson JR. bring to radio is refreshing and essential to keep the medium relevant. Now the question is, what jersey should I send them? Trailblazers or Spurs?”