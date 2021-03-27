Boombox Poets “Snooze Button” Released to Radio: Download Available Now

Founded in 2010, by vocalists Mike Burch and Josh French, Boombox Poets was born out of the South End of Louisville, Kentucky. With the additions of Anthony Slack (guitar), Sean Bush (bass), Animal Tom (drums, vocals) and Jake Buckley (keyboard), Boombox Poets combine lyrically-driven Hip Hop / Rap with heavy influences of Rock, Metal, Blues, and Funk.

Reminiscent of acts like Linkin Park, Rage Against The Machine, and The Beastie Boys, Boombox Poets brings forth an assault of musical energy that is aggressive and creative. Following the success of the 2016 self-titled EP “Boombox Poets,” and the hit single / video “Mirror,” Boombox Poets is ready to take on the world.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Boombox Poets

Song Title: Snooze Button

Publishing: Battl Victory Publishing

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: 2021: A Boom Odyssey

Record Label: Battl Victory